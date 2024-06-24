Akshay Bhatia says he was 'scared for his life' when climate activists stormed the Travelers Championship final round

Akshay Bhatia revealed that he was terrified when climate activists stormed the Travelers Championship. During the final round of the Signature PGA Tour, four or five individuals suddenly entered the golf course and started protesting against climate change.

Following the round, Akshay Bhatia opened up about the strange incident on the golf course. He revealed that he was "scared" for his life but was thankful to the police officers who helped keep the golfers safe.

Speaking to the media, the 22-year-old explained (via NUCLR Golf X account):

"I was scared for my life. I didn't even really know what was happening. ... But thankfully the cops were there and kept us safe, because that's, you know, that's just weird stuff."

“I was in shock. My heartrate was high… I just freaked out. I tried to go where everyone was," he added.

The 2024 Travelers Championship successfully concluded on Sunday at the prestigious TPC River Highlands. Scottie Scheffler won the tournament after defeating Tom Kim in a playoff.

A look into Akshay Bhatia's performance at the 2024 Travelers Championship

Akshay Bhatia started his game at the 2024 Travelers Championship with an impressive round of 64. He teed off on the first hole and carded three birdies on the front nine, with one on the third hole and two back-to-back on the fifth and sixth holes. On the back nine, he shot an eagle and a birdie to score 6-under 64.

In the second round of the Travelers Championship, Akshay Bhatia began with a birdie on the first hole. He made five birdies and one bogey on the front nine. On the back nine, he shot two birdies and one bogey to settle for a 5-under 65.

Bhatia continued his dominance in the third round. He started with three consecutive birdies on the fourth, fifth, and sixth holes and added four birdies and one bogey on the back nine to score another 6-under 64. In the final round, Bhatia scored four birdies and three bogeys to finish with a 1-under 69.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2024 Travelers Championship:

Win: Scottie Scheffler, -22

P2: Tom Kim, -22

T3: Tom Hoge, -20

T3: Sungjae Im, -20

T5: Tony Finau, -18

T5: Patrick Cantlay, -18

T5: Akshay Bhatia, -18

T9: Brian Harman, -17

T9: Wyndham Clark, -17

T9: Cameron Young, -17

T9: Shane Lowry, -17

T13: Collin Morikawa, -16

T13: Xander Schauffele, -16

15: Tommy Fleetwood, -15

T16: Patrick Rodgers, -14

T16: Adam Svensson, -14

T16: Matthieu Pavon, -14

T16: Robert MacIntyre, -14

T20: Viktor Hovland, -13

T20: Seamus Power, -13

T20: Rickie Fowler, -13

Akshay Bhatia played in 19 tournaments in 2024 and won the Valero Texas Open.