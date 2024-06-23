Who won the Travelers Championship? Top-20 leaderboard for PGA Tour event explored

The Travelers Championship had an exciting weekend for more than one reason. A historic round was scored, the overall play was terrific, and a lightning strike hit a golf tee and resulted in a delay and two hospitalizations.

After all that, one winner stood above everyone else on the leaderboard, earning a trophy and a rather nice paycheck. Here's what the top of the leaderboard looked like on the evening of June 23.

Top-20 leaderboard of Travelers Championship

Here's what the latest PGA Tour event leaderboard looked like when play concluded on Sunday:

Win: Scottie Scheffler, -22

P2: Tom Kim, -22

T3: Tom Hoge, -20

T3: Sungjae Im, -20

T5: Tony Finau, -18

T5: Patrick Cantlay, -18

T5: Akshay Bhatia, -18

T9: Brian Harman, -17

T9: Wyndham Clark, -17

T9: Cameron Young, -17

T9: Shane Lowry, -17

T13: Collin Morikawa, -16

T13: Xander Schauffele, -16

15: Tommy Fleetwood, -15

T16: Patrick Rodgers, -14

T16: Adam Svensson, -14

T16: Matthieu Pavon, -14

T16: Robert MacIntyre, -14

T20: Viktor Hovland, -13

T20: Seamus Power, -13

T20: Rickie Fowler, -13

After a dramatic final round that included a brief delay due to protesters, both Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler were 22 under. Kim nearly made a walk-off eagle but had to settle for the playoff that Scheffler prevailed in.

Cameron Young is the star of the Travelers Championship. He poured in a 59 score during the third round, becoming just the 13th player to ever score below 60 in a PGA event. He followed it up with four consecutive birdies to open the final round as well.

Cameron Young shot well at the Travelers Championship

The last player to shoot under 60 was Scottie Scheffler, who also played very well this weekend. Following a dismal outing at the US Open, the World No. 1 bounced back and finished.

The top of the leaderboard was very congested. Several golfers enjoyed excellent weekends and came up just short, including Tom Kim, Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im, and Collin Morikawa.

They were all well within a few strokes of the lead but couldn't capture the victory. Others did not enjoy great weekends. Even as players passed the 12th hole on Sunday, there was a five-way tie for the lead. The Travelers Championship is a Signature Event, so there is no cut.

Nevertheless, players like Peter Malnati, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns, and Max Homa struggled relatively and populated the bottom of the leaderboard. However, just four players finished at or above par. Byeong Hun An was the sole player to withdraw.