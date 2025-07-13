American golfer Akshay Bhatia is in vacation mode ahead of The Open Championship 2025. He has skipped this week’s Genesis Scottish Open and is enjoying a break from the PGA Tour.

He shared a glimpse of his beachside vacation snaps on his social media handle.On Saturday, Bhatia posted a picture of a sunset with a one-word caption:

"Mint"

Akshay Bhatia soaks into vacation mode amid PGA Tour break /@akshaybhatia_1

Akshay Bhatia has been on a break since his appearance at the Rocket Classic, which wrapped up on June 29. In his last outing, he settled in T26 place.

Bhatia’s fiancée, Presleigh Schulz, has also shared a few snaps on her Instagram account, enjoying an outing by the beachside. She posted a snapshot of her balcony, with a beautiful view from the window.

Still from Akshay Bhatia's fiancée Presleigh's IG story/@presleighschultz

She tagged Giant Homes in the caption, which provided the curated vacation home rental for The Open Championship 2025.

Akshay Bhatia is preparing for the upcoming major event, but prior to that, he is spending some time relaxing on the beach. The 2025 Open Championship will start with its first round on July 17 and will its finale on Sunday, July 20.

Akshay Bhatia celebrated the Fourth of July with his fiancée amid the PGA Tour Break

Earlier this month, Akshay Bhatia celebrated the Fourth of July with his fiancée. Presleigh Schulz posted a few snaps of the celebration on her Instagram account with the caption:

"4th with the fam!🇺🇸."

In the eighth slide, Schulz posted a candid picture of her beau, who was playing with a kid. He wore a casual white t-shirt with the Masters logo printed on it, pairing it with matching shorts.

Along with that, Presleigh shared snaps of the celebration with her family members, including pictures of them having fun in the swimming pool and also a few pictures of delicious meals.

Akshay Bhatia and Presleigh have been engaged since 2023, and the couple is preparing for their wedding. In an Instagram post on May 28, Schulz posted a romantic video with her fiancé, and in the caption, she teased her wedding date. She wrote:

"Saying I do in this exact spot in 200 days from now💍🔔🤍 #weddingcountdown"

Meanwhile, on the greens this season on the PGA Tour, Akshay Bhatia has so far played in 18 tournaments and made the cut in 13 of them. He recorded three finishes in the top 10.

He started the season with a T32 finish at the 2025 The Sentry, then recorded a T22 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Some of his notable finishes this season included T9 at the Genesis Invitational, solo ninth at the Mexico Open, and T3 at The Players Championship.

