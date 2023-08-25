Alejandro Tosti WDs from Albertsons Boise Open due to disciplinary matter

Alejandro Tosti has found himself in quite a bit of hot water, after withdrawing fro mthe Albertsons Boise Open due to a disciplinary matter. Tosti is an Argentanian professional golfer who currently plays on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Alejandro Tosti turned pro in 2018 and joined the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. He finished fifth on the Order of Merit in 2022, earning himself a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2022-23 season. However, due to a disciplinary matter, Tosti has withdrawn from the Boise Open.

It has also been reported by Twitter account @/acaseofthegolf1 that Tosti has been suspended from the Korn Ferry Tour. The exact details of the matter are not known and according to the rules of the PGA Tour, the disciplinary matter will be handled internally.

Tosti picked up a win in the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season. That coupled with his eight top 10 finishes ensured that he had enough points to earn a PGA Tour card for the 2024 season. However, with this new development his card in now in jeapordy.

This is not the first time that Alejandro Tosti has had to deal with the PGA Authorities

Alejandro Tosti found himself in trouble with the PGA Tour just a few months ago. Tosti and another golfer Wilson Furr were hit with a two stroke penalty at another Korn Ferry Tour event earlier this year in April.

Tosti and Furr took a shuttle from the 18th green to the first tee mid-round and broke the Model Local Rule of the PGA Tour which states that players cannot use transportation in the middle of a round.

Tosti bounced back from the two stroke penalty, earning a sponsor exemption into the Mexico Open. He shot a final round of 7 under 64 to jump up 20 places on Sunday. He finished in 10th place and narrowly earned a spot in the field for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, his fourth PGA Tour start.

What this disciplinary action entails for Tosti is yet to be determined. However, it might end up having a heavy impact on his forseeable golf career.