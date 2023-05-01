Mexico Open leaderboard, payouts, takeaways and more

The Mexico Open took place this weekend as the latest PGA Tour event. It was a hotly contested matchup that saw a fairly close finish. Several golfers were well under par with impressive overall games, including one that inches closer to becoming a full member of the Tour.

Here's who won the event, what they earned and more after a stellar weekend of golf.

Mexico Open details and more

Here's the final leaderboard as well as what everyone else placed and earned after the weekend's final round at the Mexico Open:

Win: Tony Finau, -24, $1,386,000

2: Jon Rahm, -21, $839,300

3: Brandon Wu, -19, $531,300

4: Akshay Bhatia, -18, $377,300

T-5: Eric Cole, 16, $284,900

T-5: Emiliano Grillo, -16, $284,900

T-5: Austin Smotherman, 16, $284,900

T-8: Cameron Champ, -14, $232,925

T-8: Ben Taylor, -14, $232,925

T-10: Joseph Bramlett, -13, $179,025

T-10: Harry Hall, -13, $179,025

T-10: Beau Hossler, -13, $179,025

T-10: Patrick Rodgers, -13, $179,025

T-10: Alejandro Tosti, -13, $179,025

T-15: Jimmy Walker, -12, $132,825

T-15: Dylan Wu, -12, $132,825

T-15: Carson Young, -12, $132,825

T-18: Mark Hubbard, -11, $98,431.67

T-18: Stephan Jaeger, -11, $98,431.67

T-18: Adam Long, -11, $98,431.67

T-18: Greyson Sigg, -11, $98,431.67

T-18: Vincent Norrman, -11, $98,431.66

T-18: Kevin Roy, -11, $98,431.66

T-24: Kevin Chappell, -10, $62,755

T-24: Wyndham Clark, -10, $62,755

T-24: Will Gordon, -10, $62,755

T-24: S.H. Kim, -10, $62,755

T-24: Francesco Molinari, -10, $62,755

T-24: Andrew Putnam, -10, $62,755

T-30: Michael Kim, -9, $50,435

T-30: Taylor Pendrith, -9, $50,435

T-30: Trevor Werbylo, -9, $50,435

After a close victory over 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm, Tony Finau said he knew the competition would be a close one, via Golf Channel:

“Rahmbo is the best. I knew I was going to have my hands full to the end."

Brandon Wu, who finished third behind Finau and Rahm, said:

“Just a few too many loose swings. Satisfied with how I went today. I’m glad I gave myself a chance through nine holes.”

Rahm gave Finau a run for his money but couldn't bring it home in the final round. He admitted that he didn't do much wrong, but also didn't do a whole lot right, either. He said:

“Obviously I wanted to win, but it’s a reminder that everybody out here is a great player. Tony came out with a two-shot lead and played fantastic golf. I feel like had I been able to pressure him a little more, we would have seen more birdies from Tony.”

Akshay Bhatia at the Mexico Open

Akshay Bhatia finished fourth after a real shot at winning. He's on a temporary PGA Tour membership but is inching closer to making it real. He said:

“I know I'm capable of winning. Obviously won on the Korn Ferry Tour (at the 2022 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay), so I know what the feelings feel like going into tomorrow. We're just going to have fun.”

Will Bhatia continue his strong play and become a full professional on the tour? His Mexico Open performance seems to indicate as much.

