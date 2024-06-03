The 2024 Memorial Tournament field was finalized on June 3, with Alex Noren receiving the last sponsor's exemption, making a total of 73 players. The PGA Tour Communications announced this on their X account.

"Alex Noren receives the last of four sponsor exemptions restricted to PGA TOUR members."

Alex Noren received the fourth exemption granted by the sponsors. The previous three were received by Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar, and Brandt Snedeker. Noren has played 13 tournaments during 2024, with 12 cuts made and two Top 10s. His best result of the year was finishing 3rd in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

The Memorial Tournament will be the second Signature Event of the season for the Swede, who already played the Wells Fargo Championship. Noren also participated in the PGA Championship, his only major of the season so far.

Alex Noren has been playing on the PGA Tour since 2018. His best results have come on the DP World Tour, with seven victories. The Swede is remembered for his excellent performance in the 2018 Ryder Cup, where he contributed two points in three matches to the European victory.

A fifth Memorial Tournament exemption (unrestricted) was awarded to Jackson Koivun, winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award for men's NCAA Division I Player of the Year. Koivun led Auburn University to the NCAA Match Play title for the first time in program history.

2024 Memorial Tournament: Field, history, and more

The field for the 2024 Memorial Tournament will include the best players on the PGA Tour. The field is headed by world number one Scottie Scheffler, and nine of the top 10 in the world rankings are confirmed to participate.

Also present will be all the members of the Top 10 of the FedEx Cup ranking, which includes the players with the best results during the current season. These include Sahith Theegala, Byeong Hun An, Hideki Matsuyama, and Shane Lowry.

The event has been played since 1976 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus. Nicklaus himself serves as host of the event to this day.

Tiger Woods holds the record for most wins (5). The aggregate and to-par records (20 under 268) are held by Tom Lehman since he won in 1994. Woods also holds the record for the largest margin of victory (7 strokes, 2001).

As a Signature Event, the purse for the event will be $20 million, with $4 million going to the winner. However, this will be one of only three Signature Events to make a cut after 36 holes. The cut will be made by the Top 50 (plus ties) plus all players within 10 strokes or less of the leader.