Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023: Rain causes delay

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has been affected by bad weather. Players have been waiting the past two days for the rain to stop and the on-course action to begin again.

The club competition that features Grant Forrest, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fox and others is waiting to restart as heavy rain in Scotland and waterlogged courses have caused the round to get delayed.

The DP World Tour competition, which is taking place in Kingsbarns, Carnoustie, and St Andrews, was postponed for the second day in a row.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Four (Image via Getty)

However, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is now expected to start at St. Andrews and Kingsbarns at 9:00 am on Monday for the third and final round. Only if the weather is favorable at 7:30, the golfers will tee off at Carnoustie at 11:30.

The said round will permit the top 30 pro-am teams to make the 36-hole cut. Meanwhile, all the professional golfers will get a chance to play the individual event.

Well, the heavy rain didn't occur suddenly. Prior to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship weekend, the Met Office (weather forecasts for the UK) had issued an amber weather warning for much of central Scotland and a yellow weather warning for majority of the nation.

A glance at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship's lead golfers' results so far

Both professional golfers and amateurs are competing at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which got underway on Thursday. Currently, Ryder Cup player Matt Fitzpatrick is leading the scoreboard. He shot an eight-under 64 on day two to grab a one-stroke lead in the competition.

Fitzpatrick, who shot the lowest round on Friday, is ahead of Grant Forrest of Scotland (67) and Nacho Elvira of Spain (66), a day after gusty winds made scoring difficult.

Along with Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre, the Englishman was one of three competitors who took part in the Ryder Cup last week. Due to the long exertion, Fitzpatrick even wanted a relaxed week.

If Fitzpatrick is able to maintain the same form on Monday, he will receive a whopping check of $816,000 along with the trophy. It may be noted that Marcus Armitage and Matthew Southgate, currently sitting in the T4 position, are also in form and only three strokes behind.

For the Pro-am tournament, Fitzpatrick is in second place with his mother (who is also taking part). They are just one shot behind Julien Guerrier and Stephane Connery.