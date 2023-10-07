What is the format of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship? All you need to know

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is already on its third day of action wherein top golfers are trying their luck at different golf courses in Scotland. Considered one of the richest tournaments, the event format is very simple, just like other events.

It will feature a total of 156 professional golfers playing 72-hole stroke play. Just like always, the player with the lowest score will win the event. If a playoff is needed, it will be a match on the 18th hole. The first two days of the event are in three balls, and the remaining two days following the cut are in two balls.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Previews (Image via Getty)

The 2022 defending champion Ryan Fox and Ryder Cup-winning team member Tommy Fleetwood are playing in this event. Additionally, Matt Fitzpatrick, Thomas Bjorn, and Padraig Harrington are also teeing off in the competition.

These players will have three courses assigned for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The first one is the Old Course at St. Andrews Golf Links. The other two are the Championship Course at Carnoustie Golf Club and Kingsbarns Golf Links.

After round 2, Fitzpatrick was on the top of the leaderboard with a score of 8-under. Nacho Elvira and Grant Forrest are chasing him by sitting in the T2 position with a score of 6- and 5- under respectively.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship also featured the Pro-AM tournament

The official co-sanctioned Order of Merit event on the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour also has amateur players in for the pro-am competition. The format will feature each of the professional players pairing with an amateur player.

Over the first three days, those teams are divided into 42 foursomes, with 14 groups playing on one of three courses each day. After accounting for two-thirds of each amateur's handicap, the player with the best score wins.

Furthermore, after the first three rounds, the cut rule kicks in. This then reduces the field to the top 60 pros and ties, as well as the top 20 pro-am teams and ties. The remaining players will progress to Sunday's final round at the Old Course. Any ties that exceed the 20-team maximum are decided by a tiebreaker.

A look into the Alfred Dunhill Links championship’s prizemoney

The total official purse for the golf tournament is a whopping amount of $4.8 million. The prize money of $4.8 million is distributed only to the professional players (and not to the amateurs) whereas the team championship will receive $20,000.

The winner of the individual event will get a check of $816,000 whereas the team championship winner will receive a check of $50,000.