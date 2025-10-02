Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is currently at play in Scotland. After the first round got over, Ryan Brehm, Matthew Jordan and Darius Van Driel shares the top spot of the tournament leaderboard.

The second round of the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will commence on October 3. Players will be teeing off from different courses, viz., Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie Golf Links and Kingsbarns Golf Links.

On Friday, the pair of Ewen Ferguson, Wenyi Ding, and Mikael Lindberg, Richard Sterne will tee off at 9 am (local time) from tees 1 and 10 at St. Andrews. The second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will also see Yurav Premlall and Alexander Levy tee off ar 9 am local time from Carnoustie Golf Links.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 Round 2 tee times explored

Here's a detailed look at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship tee times from Old Course St. Andrews (all timings in local time):

Tee 1

9:00 AM - Ewen Ferguson, Wenyi Ding

9:11 AM - Angel Hidalgo, Zander Lombard

9:22 AM - Pablo Larrazábal, Angel Ayora

9:33 AM - Nathan Kimsey, Sam Bairstow

9:44 AM - Aaron Cockerill, Matthias Schwab

9:55 AM - Conor Purcell, Jens Dantorp

10:06 AM - Ryan Van Velzen, Matthew Southgate

10:17 AM - Joe Dean, Taichi Kho

10:28 AM - Darius Van Driel, Tom Vaillant

10:39 AM - Brandon Robinson Thompson, Joel Moscatel

10:50 AM - Anthony Quayle, David Puig

11:01 AM - Louis Albertse, Francesco Laporta

11:12 AM - Ryan Brehm, Frederic Lacroix

11:23 AM - Danny Willett, Matthew Baldwin

Tee 10

9:00 AM - Mikael Lindberg, Richard Sterne

9:11 AM - Jorge Campillo, Ricardo Gouveia

9:22 AM - Phoenix Campbell, Harrison Crowe

9:33 AM - Jeong weon Ko, Joel Girrbach

9:44 AM - George Coetzee, Ben Schmidt

9:55 AM - Fabrizio Zanotti, Matt Jones

10:06 AM - Simon Forsström, Jeff Winther

10:17 AM - Ryggs Johnston, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

10:28 AM - Calum Hill, Freddy Schott

10:39 AM - Martin Trainer, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

10:50 AM - Tapio Pulkkanen, Guido Migliozzi

11:01 AM - Herman Loubser, Jasper Stubbs

11:12 AM - Oliver Lindell, Brandon Wu

11:23 AM - Marcus Kinhult, Shubhankar Sharma

Take a look at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship tee times and pairings from Carnoustie Golf Links:

Tee 1

9:00 AM - Yurav Premlall, Alexander Levy

9:11 AM - Laurie Canter, Brandon Stone

9:22 AM - Adrian Meronk, Sean Crocker

9:33 AM - Yannik Paul, Daniel Brown

9:44 AM - Clément Sordet, Alejandro Del Rey

9:55 AM - Callum Tarren, MJ Maguire

10:06 AM - Brendan Steele, Marcus Armitage

10:17 AM - Dylan Frittelli, Tom Mckibbin

10:28 AM - Manuel Elvira, Matthew Jordan

10:39 AM - Ross Fisher, Rafa Cabrera Bello

10:50 AM - Bernd Wiesberger, Troy Merritt

11:01 AM - Dylan Naidoo, Martin Vorster

11:12 AM - Kazuma Kobori, Corey Lamb

11:23 AM - Elvis Smylie, MJ Viljoen

Tee 10

9:00 AM - David Micheluzzi, Marcel Schneider

9:11 AM - Frederik Kjettrup, Nikhil Rama

9:22 AM - Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Daniel Young

9:33 AM - Jonathan Broomhead, Jack Senior

9:44 AM - Adrian Otaegui, Kerry Mountcastle

9:55 AM - Caleb Surratt, Scott Jamieson

10:06 AM - Andrea Pavan, Robin Williams

10:17 AM - Callum Shinkwin, Thomas Pieters

10:28 AM - John Paterson, Luis Carrera

10:39 AM - Todd Clements, Sebastian Söderberg

10:50 AM - Maximilian Kieffer, Jordan Gumberg

11:01 AM - Jordan Doull, Davis Bryant

11:12 AM - Gavin Green, Andrew Wilson

11:23 AM - Richard Mansell, Michael Hollick

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship tee times from Kingsbarns Golf Links

Tee 1

9:00 AM - Richie Ramsay, Benjamin Hebert

9:11 AM - Ian Snyman, David Ravetto

9:22 AM - Hamish Brown, Keenan Davidse

9:33 AM - Thomas Aiken, Tyler Hodge

9:44 AM - Oliver Wilson, Jayden Schaper

9:55 AM - Casey Jarvis, Rupert Kaminski

10:06 AM - Rory Franssen, Deon Germishuys

10:17 AM - Nacho Elvira, Wilco Nienaber

10:28 AM - Masahiro Kawamura, Jannik De Bruyn

10:39 AM - Connor Syme, Julien Guerrier

10:50 AM - James Conran, Daniel Hillier

11:01 AM - Niklas Lemke, Grant Forrest

11:12 AM - Jacob Skov Olesen, Dale Whitnell

11:23 AM - Joost Luiten, Dan Bradbury

Tee 10

9:00 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Louis Oosthuizen

9:11 AM - Tony Finau, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

9:22 AM - Padraig Harrington, Bubba Watson

9:33 AM - Aldrich Potgieter, John Parry

9:44 AM - Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood

9:55 AM - Robert Macintyre, Eddie Pepperell

10:06 AM - Jordan Smith, Tyrrell Hatton

10:17 AM - Joakim Lagergren, Kristoffer Reitan

10:28 AM - Lucas Bjerregaard, Nicolas Colsaerts

10:39 AM - Dustin Johnson, Marco Penge

10:50 AM - Harry Hall, Brooks Koepka

11:01 AM - Martin Kaymer, Adrien Saddier

11:12 AM - Peter Uihlein, Haotong Li

11:23 AM - Cam Smith, Alex Fitzpatrick

