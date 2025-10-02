Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is currently at play in Scotland. After the first round got over, Ryan Brehm, Matthew Jordan and Darius Van Driel shares the top spot of the tournament leaderboard.
The second round of the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will commence on October 3. Players will be teeing off from different courses, viz., Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie Golf Links and Kingsbarns Golf Links.
On Friday, the pair of Ewen Ferguson, Wenyi Ding, and Mikael Lindberg, Richard Sterne will tee off at 9 am (local time) from tees 1 and 10 at St. Andrews. The second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will also see Yurav Premlall and Alexander Levy tee off ar 9 am local time from Carnoustie Golf Links.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 Round 2 tee times explored
Here's a detailed look at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship tee times from Old Course St. Andrews (all timings in local time):
Tee 1
- 9:00 AM - Ewen Ferguson, Wenyi Ding
- 9:11 AM - Angel Hidalgo, Zander Lombard
- 9:22 AM - Pablo Larrazábal, Angel Ayora
- 9:33 AM - Nathan Kimsey, Sam Bairstow
- 9:44 AM - Aaron Cockerill, Matthias Schwab
- 9:55 AM - Conor Purcell, Jens Dantorp
- 10:06 AM - Ryan Van Velzen, Matthew Southgate
- 10:17 AM - Joe Dean, Taichi Kho
- 10:28 AM - Darius Van Driel, Tom Vaillant
- 10:39 AM - Brandon Robinson Thompson, Joel Moscatel
- 10:50 AM - Anthony Quayle, David Puig
- 11:01 AM - Louis Albertse, Francesco Laporta
- 11:12 AM - Ryan Brehm, Frederic Lacroix
- 11:23 AM - Danny Willett, Matthew Baldwin
Tee 10
- 9:00 AM - Mikael Lindberg, Richard Sterne
- 9:11 AM - Jorge Campillo, Ricardo Gouveia
- 9:22 AM - Phoenix Campbell, Harrison Crowe
- 9:33 AM - Jeong weon Ko, Joel Girrbach
- 9:44 AM - George Coetzee, Ben Schmidt
- 9:55 AM - Fabrizio Zanotti, Matt Jones
- 10:06 AM - Simon Forsström, Jeff Winther
- 10:17 AM - Ryggs Johnston, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 10:28 AM - Calum Hill, Freddy Schott
- 10:39 AM - Martin Trainer, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- 10:50 AM - Tapio Pulkkanen, Guido Migliozzi
- 11:01 AM - Herman Loubser, Jasper Stubbs
- 11:12 AM - Oliver Lindell, Brandon Wu
- 11:23 AM - Marcus Kinhult, Shubhankar Sharma
Take a look at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship tee times and pairings from Carnoustie Golf Links:
Tee 1
- 9:00 AM - Yurav Premlall, Alexander Levy
- 9:11 AM - Laurie Canter, Brandon Stone
- 9:22 AM - Adrian Meronk, Sean Crocker
- 9:33 AM - Yannik Paul, Daniel Brown
- 9:44 AM - Clément Sordet, Alejandro Del Rey
- 9:55 AM - Callum Tarren, MJ Maguire
- 10:06 AM - Brendan Steele, Marcus Armitage
- 10:17 AM - Dylan Frittelli, Tom Mckibbin
- 10:28 AM - Manuel Elvira, Matthew Jordan
- 10:39 AM - Ross Fisher, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 10:50 AM - Bernd Wiesberger, Troy Merritt
- 11:01 AM - Dylan Naidoo, Martin Vorster
- 11:12 AM - Kazuma Kobori, Corey Lamb
- 11:23 AM - Elvis Smylie, MJ Viljoen
Tee 10
- 9:00 AM - David Micheluzzi, Marcel Schneider
- 9:11 AM - Frederik Kjettrup, Nikhil Rama
- 9:22 AM - Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Daniel Young
- 9:33 AM - Jonathan Broomhead, Jack Senior
- 9:44 AM - Adrian Otaegui, Kerry Mountcastle
- 9:55 AM - Caleb Surratt, Scott Jamieson
- 10:06 AM - Andrea Pavan, Robin Williams
- 10:17 AM - Callum Shinkwin, Thomas Pieters
- 10:28 AM - John Paterson, Luis Carrera
- 10:39 AM - Todd Clements, Sebastian Söderberg
- 10:50 AM - Maximilian Kieffer, Jordan Gumberg
- 11:01 AM - Jordan Doull, Davis Bryant
- 11:12 AM - Gavin Green, Andrew Wilson
- 11:23 AM - Richard Mansell, Michael Hollick
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship tee times from Kingsbarns Golf Links
Tee 1
- 9:00 AM - Richie Ramsay, Benjamin Hebert
- 9:11 AM - Ian Snyman, David Ravetto
- 9:22 AM - Hamish Brown, Keenan Davidse
- 9:33 AM - Thomas Aiken, Tyler Hodge
- 9:44 AM - Oliver Wilson, Jayden Schaper
- 9:55 AM - Casey Jarvis, Rupert Kaminski
- 10:06 AM - Rory Franssen, Deon Germishuys
- 10:17 AM - Nacho Elvira, Wilco Nienaber
- 10:28 AM - Masahiro Kawamura, Jannik De Bruyn
- 10:39 AM - Connor Syme, Julien Guerrier
- 10:50 AM - James Conran, Daniel Hillier
- 11:01 AM - Niklas Lemke, Grant Forrest
- 11:12 AM - Jacob Skov Olesen, Dale Whitnell
- 11:23 AM - Joost Luiten, Dan Bradbury
Tee 10
- 9:00 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Louis Oosthuizen
- 9:11 AM - Tony Finau, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 9:22 AM - Padraig Harrington, Bubba Watson
- 9:33 AM - Aldrich Potgieter, John Parry
- 9:44 AM - Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood
- 9:55 AM - Robert Macintyre, Eddie Pepperell
- 10:06 AM - Jordan Smith, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:17 AM - Joakim Lagergren, Kristoffer Reitan
- 10:28 AM - Lucas Bjerregaard, Nicolas Colsaerts
- 10:39 AM - Dustin Johnson, Marco Penge
- 10:50 AM - Harry Hall, Brooks Koepka
- 11:01 AM - Martin Kaymer, Adrien Saddier
- 11:12 AM - Peter Uihlein, Haotong Li
- 11:23 AM - Cam Smith, Alex Fitzpatrick