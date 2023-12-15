Tiger Woods knows John Daly well. After all, the two have played together on PGA Tour courses for most of their respective careers. For that reason, Woods knows very well that Daly won't miss his tee time even if he's not the most punctual to warm up sessions. Tiger Woods advised about punctuality to none other than John Daly Jr., who is teaming up with his father at the 2023 PNC Championship.

During a practice round on Friday, December 15, Woods approached the younger Daly to ask about his father. Golf Digest writer Christopher Powers posted the interaction on X (formerly Twitter):

"Tiger asks Little John Daly where his dad is. LJ says he’s coming at some point. “All you gotta do is show up on time.” - Tiger"

Woods and John Daly are scheduled to participate in the PNC Championship Pro-Am event this Friday. Both are teaming up with their respective sons, Charlie and John Jr.

Tiger Woods and John Daly at the PNC Championship

John Daly has participated in seven editions of the PNC Championship, always teaming up with his son John Daly II. Team Daly has had excellent results in this event.

Their first appearance was in the 2016 edition, where they finished T9, a result they repeated a year later. In the five subsequent editions, Team Daly would significantly improve this result.

Team Daly lost the 2018 edition to Team Love (Davis III and son Dru) by three strokes. Their next two results were 5th in 2019 and 8th in 2020.

In 2021, Team Daly won the event after defeating Tiger Woods and Charlie by two strokes.

Last year, Team Daly shone again, losing the title by two strokes to Team Singh (Vijay and son Qaas).

Team Woods, meanwhile, has only been to the PNC Championship twice. In their first appearance in 2021, they finished in second place, while last year they fell to eighth place.

Team Woods will be teeing off at the PNC Championship this Saturday at 8:22 am (Eastern Time) from hole 1, while Team Daly will start at the same time but from hole 10.