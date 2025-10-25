"Almost impossible to control" - Patrick Reed blames media for unfair portrayal

Patrick Reed recently accused the media of not portraying him well throughout his career. He added that his children have also been subjected to bullying, which has not been easy to deal with.

Reed is in the Philippines this week for the International Series Philippines, which began on Thursday, October 24. Over the years, Reed has been a controversial figure in the media. He has made headlines for various reasons and hasn’t had the best relationship with the press.

During the post-round interview, Patrick Reed opened up about how he is portrayed in the media.

"The kind of person I am on and off the golf course hasn't been portrayed very well in the media throughout my career," he said as per AFP. " But it's almost impossible to control others. All you can do is control yourself, so I feel like I'm doing everything the right way, living the right way.

"Everyone I play pro-ams with and everybody I meet, they're all like: 'Man, you're nothing like what the media portrays you as'. So as long as that just continues happening, at some point it will turn around.

The 2018 Masters Champion also added that his children were also bullied at the school.

"My kids have been bullied at school so that's where it's uncalled for. When they all of a sudden look at your children and say stuff about them, it's like you don't even know my children and why would you even bring kids into it?

"It's not fun having to deal with some of the stuff that we deal with. The great thing is I have an amazing support team at home and an amazing family."

When will Patrick Reed tee off at the International Series Philippines, Round 3?

Patrick Reed is paired alongside Kosuke Hamamoto and Gaganjeet Bhullar for their third round of the International Series Philippines. The trio will tee off on Friday, October 24 at 10:17 p.m. ET from the first tee.

Following the second round, Reed is tied for ninth at 8-under. He carded a 6-under 66 on Day 2 to finish five strokes behind the 36-hole leader Sarit Suwannarut. The 27-year-old Thai golfer holds a comfortable four-stroke lead over Miguel Tabuena.

Here's a look at the current leaderboard for the International Series Philippines:

1. Sarit Suwannarut (THA): -14

T2. Miguel Tabuena (PHI): -10

T2. Kazuki Higa (JPN): -10

T4. Yosuke Asaji (JPN): -9

T4. Soomin Lee (KOR): -9

T4. Wei-hsuan Wang (TPE): -9

T4. Matthew Cheung (HKG): -9

T4. Angelo Que (PHI): -9

T9. Denzel Ieremia (NZL): -8

T9. Patrick Reed (USA): -8

T9. Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND): -8

