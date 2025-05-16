"Almost nothing you can do," - Paige Spiranac recalls hilarious failed attempt to prove caddie wrong at US Open 2025 course 

Paige Spiranac recently shared a video of her playing at the US Open 2025 venue, Oakmont Country Club in Plum, Pennsylvania. While speaking about all the holes, she recalled a funny story from the past where her caddie proved to be right.

Spiranac shared an anecdote about her first time playing at Oakmont. She spoke about the complications of the second hole, which wasn’t as easy as it seemed, calling it the perfect introduction to the course.

"I made a par on the first hole, I was feeling good," she said. "Hit a great shot on my drive here, and the caddie was like, 'Okay, you have 115 into this pin. You cannot hit it half a yard past 115. If you are, you’re dead.' I hit it, it was perfect.

"We walk up, I hit it 116, and I was in the bunker. I’m like, 'This is an easy bunker shot, I got this.' And the guy looked me dead in the eyes and goes, 'You’re going to make double.' I said, 'It’s an easy bunker shot.' He’s like, 'You’re going to make double.' I made double. And that’s just how Oakmont is, where you’re just in certain spots where you are dead, and there’s almost nothing you can do."

Paige Spiranac speaks about the makeover at Oakmont’s 13th hole

Paige Spiranac recently played a round of golf at Oakmont alongside Roger Steele, Kyle Berkshire, and Evan Thompson, and shared the video on YouTube. In the video, she detailed the makeover that Oakmont recently underwent under architect Gil Hanse’s supervision.

As per the new changes, the course was lengthened by up to 153 yards, and the greens were expanded to 24,000 square feet. Keeping its original design in mind, this project allowed for both course extension and green enlargement while preserving Oakmont’s classic layout. In the video, Paige Spiranac explained the big changes.

"We got the birdie, which is good, but you never want to birdie the first hole, but maybe since we started on the 12, that erases the curse. We're on hole 13 now and you can see the hospitality that they're building and this will be a really cool hole to come out and hang out on."

"As you can see it's really nice, they actually removed thousands and thousands of trees, it used to be completely tree-lined."

The US Open 2025 is scheduled to take place from June 12 to 15, and this will be the tenth time Oakmont will host the national open.

