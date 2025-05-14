Paige Spiranac reveals her PGA Championship frontrunners in 'fun tidbit' segment

Former golfer turned content creator, Paige Spiranac, recently took to her social media to share some "fun tidbits" with her fans ahead of the PGA Championship this week. She explained some basic facts related to the tournament, busted some common misconceptions and named who the "frontrunners" are.

Spiranac tried to sing an adorable jingle to start her video but eventually admitted that it was still a "work in progress". She then detailed:

"So the PGA (Championship) is the second of four Majors so Masters, PGA (Championship), US Open, Open (Championship). Most people get confused because they think the PGA is put on the by the PGA Tour, it's not. It's put on by the PGA of America which are two separate organisations. The touring professionals, the professional athletes play on the PGA Tour. The teaching professionals, the people who teach people how to play golf are part of the PGA of America,"

Spiranac also mentioned that the PGA of America also organizes the Ryder Cup. Furthermore, she added that the PGA Championship offers a unique opportunity for teaching professionals to qualify and compete against PGA Tour stars. Admitting that it was a lot of information to take in, she said:

"I know it's a lot but if you know that you will impress people,"

The social media personality then mentioned that the PGA Championship was being held at Quail Hollow in Charlotte and the "frontrunners" of the event according to her are Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.

The PGA Championship will take place from May 15 to 18, 2025. Defending champion Xander Schauffele will be returning to the field for his title defense.

When did Paige Spiranac compete last?

Paige Spiranac at the 2025 Creator Classic (Source: Getty)

Paige Spiranac retired from professional golf in 2019. Despite her early retirement, she remained in touch with the sport and became one of the pioneers in golf content creation.

Notably, she made her competitive return last year at the Creator Classic. She was among the 16 golf content creators selected for the inaugural event. However, it was Luke Kwon who won the exhibition contest.

The event received so much love and appreciation from fans that the PGA Tour organized three more such matches in 2025. Paige Spiranac sat out the first Creator Classic of the year, instead taking up broadcasting duties.

However, she competed in the second Creator Classic last week, despite struggling with some health issues in the run-up to it. She was paired with Tyler Tony and Matt Scharf. The team eventually lost as Josh Richards, Erik Anders Lang and Brad Dalke won the event.

That was Spiranac's last competitive appearance. The third Creator Classic will be held ahead of the season-ending Tour Championship this year. It is not clear whether Spiranac will be participating or not.

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More