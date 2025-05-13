Rory McIlroy commits to playing a tournament Tiger Woods never won

Rory McIlroy has confirmed his participation at the Australian Open for the first time in more than a decade on Tuesday, May 13. He last played in the tournament in 2014 when he finished T15.

"I’m proud to be committing to the Australian Open for the next two years, especially with it being played on the world-class Melbourne Sandbelt, somewhere I've always wanted to play professionally," he said via Golf Monthly.

Rory McIlroy recently joined the elite career grand slam club alongside Gene Sarazen, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. Woods has won 82 PGA Tour events and is tied with Sam Snead for the most titles. However, interestingly, the golf legend has never won the Australian Open in his career.

The first time Woods played at the tournament was in 1996, only three months after turning pro. He finished T5. His final appearance at the national event was in 2011 when he placed third.

On the other hand, Rory McIlroy had won the Australian Open in 2013.

The 2025 Australian Open will be held at the end of the year, from December 4th to 7th at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club. In 2026, Kingston Heath Club will take over the hosting duties of the tournament.

"I can’t wait to be part of that atmosphere" - Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy at the 2013 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy is an advocate for national tournaments. He spoke about the importance of the Australian Open to the "global game" after confirming his participation this year.

"The success of the Australian Open is important for the global game, and I’m incredibly confident it will thrive again this year, especially with it being staged in one of the world’s great sporting cities and on two of the finest golf courses in the world over the next two years: The Royal Melbourne Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club," he said via Golf Monthly.

While McIlroy had won his 2013 Australian Open title at the Royal Sydney, he is thrilled to "soak in" the atmosphere at Melbourne when he arrives there for the tournament.

"Melbourne is known for being one of the world’s great sporting cities, and I can’t wait to be part of that atmosphere and soak in everything it has to offer, both on and off the course."

Before the Northern Irishman flies to Australia at the end of the year, he will compete in several tournaments, the PGA Championship being the most recent one. McIlroy will be looking to win his second Major title of the season this week at Quail Hollow.

He will tee off with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Xander Schauffele at 8:22 am ET on Thursday (May 15).

