How did Paige Spiranac perform at the Creator Classic?

The Creator Classic returned for a second time at the 2025 Truist Championship. Popular golf influencer Paige Spiranac competed in the event but failed to claim the title.

Spiranac had a promising amateur golf career with several wins in the Colorado junior golf circuit. She claimed the title in the 2010 CWGA Junior Stroke Play and was also named West Region Player of the Year twice. She made her professional debut on the Cactus Tour and secured her first and only pro victory in May 2016 at the Las Colinas Club in Queen Creek, Arizona. The Colorado native announced her retirement from professional golf the very same year.

The 32-year-old model competed in the Creator Classic at the Philadelphia Cricket Club against big names such as Sabrina Andolpho and Josh Kelley. She teamed up with Tyler Tony and Matt Scharff to compete against three other teams. They competed on Philly Cricket Club’s back nine in an eight-hole alternate shot format.

While on the 10th, Tony hit a shot for Spiranac’s team, but it found the rough. Spiranac then jumped into the rescue and tried to salvage the shot, which landed to the right of the green.

The influencer's team continued to struggle after making a triple bogey on the 11th. Paige Spiranac shot a beautiful drive on the 15th, but her shot on the 16th found another bunker. After a three-way chip-off, Spiranac’s team fell short on their final hole, leaving Team Brownlee and Team Richards to proceed into the playoff.

Team Richards claimed the victory after Anders Lang rolled a bogey putt for the win.

Here’s a look at the leaderboard from the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket Club:

1 - Marques Brownlee, Sean Walsh, and Sabrina Andolpho: +3 (Playoff)

T2 - Josh Richards, Brad Dalke, and Erik Anders Lang: +8 (Playoff winners)

T2 - Tyler Tony, Matt Scharff, and Paige Spiranac: +8

T2 - Kyle Lowry, Josh Kelley, and Claire Hogle: +8

After the tournament, Paige Spiranac admitted that although the format was “chaotic,” she enjoyed it as she prefers playing alternate-shot to traditional stroke play.

How did Paige Spiranac perform at the inaugural Creator Classic?

Paige Spiranac did not compete in the first Creator Classic of 2025, but she was in the field for the inaugural event, which took place last year. The Creator Classic made its debut at East Lake Golf Club on August 28 at the Tour Championship.

Spiranac played against the likes of Tyler Toney, Fat Perez, and Roger Steele, competing in eight holes of individual stroke play at East Lake. After the eight holes were completed, the top four golfers headed into a one-on-one sudden death playoff to determine the winner.

Paige Spiranac finished at two-over and didn’t make it to the top four. As such, she didn’t have a shot at contention.

Notably, Luke Kwon, Wesley Bryan, Roger Steele, and Sean Walsh headed into the playoff, and Kwon claimed the title after pouring in a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

