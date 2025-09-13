"Always fun supporting Tiger Woods" - Injured PGA Tour pro spends time with the 15x Major champ at Liberty National

Will Zalatoris recently attended the 2025 Nexus Cup held at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. It was hosted by Tiger Woods and took place on September 8 to 9. The Nexus Cup is a luxury amateur golf tournament that invites 72 players worldwide.Zalatoris, who is recovering from back surgery, posted on Instagram about how much he enjoys supporting Tiger Woods and the foundation. He specifically mentioned the impact of the foundation’s learning labs and the upcoming new projects for kids.He shared an Instagram post on September 13, captioning it as:&quot;Fun few days in NYC for Nexus Cup last weekend. Always fun supporting Tiger and the @tgrfound. Their labs around the country are changing thousands of kids' lives, and I can’t wait to see Lulu’s Place as well as The Patch in Augusta come together in the near future.Rooting for all my friends @simmonsbankopen in Nashville this weekend on the Korn Ferry Tour!!! @simmonsbank.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe event uses a team match play format with 18 teams competing over two days. PGA Tour pros like Ben Griffin and Nick Dunlap took part by hitting shots for the amateur teams. Zalatoris participated in a Q&amp;A session alongside Woods and others. The event also included a fun game show competition featuring Woods and NBA star Steph Curry.Tiger Woods, the 15-time major champion, made his first public golf appearance since his Achilles tendon surgery earlier in 2025 at this event. The Nexus Cup supports the TGR Foundation, the charity started by Tiger Woods in 1996.The foundation focuses on providing education and STEM learning opportunities to underserved youth. All proceeds from the event benefit TGR Foundation programs, which have helped many students nationwide.When Ernie Els encouraged Tiger Woods to join the PGA Tour Champions after turning 50Tiger Woods is about to turn 50 in December 2025. This makes him eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions, the senior golf tour for players aged 50 and over.Earlier this month, in an interview on Golf Week, South African golf legend Ernie Els spoke about why he thinks Woods should start playing on the Champions Tour. Els said:“I’ve said, please come play… it can only be beneficial to him. He will get himself in golf shape. You can ride a cart without any shame… if there was one guy that should be able to drive a cart, it’s him… he can get his a* back in shape.”Away from the course, Woods is also expected to take on a leadership role within the PGA Tour as the chairman of its new Future Competition Committee. Legends like Jack Nicklaus have also expressed that Woods would likely excel on the Champions Tour and help raise its profile.