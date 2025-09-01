"Tiger Woods' a** should be on Champions Tour" - Fans react to the 15x Major champ reportedly returning

Tiger Woods underwent emergency surgery in March 2025 due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. Although he has been out of the game due to this surgery, and his return is not guaranteed, according to a new report, Woods could potentially be spotted entering the golf course next week and possibly hitting a few shots.

Ad

TW Legion discussed this report on his last X post, clarifying that Tiger Woods will be hosting the Nexus Cup, which will be held next week at Liberty National. The X page also emphasized how the 15-time Major champion's comeback could eventually provide fans a clue as to whether the great golfer will return to the PGA Tour or the Champions Tour.

The X post read:

"🚨🐅⛳️ #TIGER WATCH — No guarantees, but our first look at Tiger Woods back swinging a golf club since surgery *could* happen next week. Woods will host the Nexus Cup at Liberty National, Sept 8-9th and always does a clinic for the guests in attendance."

Ad

Trending

TWLEGION @TWlegion 🚨🐅⛳️ #TIGER WATCH — No guarantees, but our first look at Tiger Woods back swinging a golf club since surgery *could* happen next week. Woods will host the Nexus Cup at Liberty National Sept 8-9th and always does a clinic for the guests in attendance. Going to be interesting to

Ad

Under the comments of this post, the fans had quite a mixed reaction. Some fans suggested that the Champions Tour would be a great setting for Woods to return. According to them, he will fit better there, and playing there will help him return to form. In this approach, he will reignite old rivalries and may be able to play a few PGA Tour tournaments as well.

Here are some of the fans' remarks that highlight this:

Ad

"Tiger's a** should be on Champions Tour," one fan stated.

golf fan 101 @golfan101_ @TWlegion Tiger's ass should be on Champions Tour

Ad

"He already committed to play 5 tournaments on the Champions Tour in 2026," another highlighted.

"Would love to see him healthy 🐅," one fan explained.

"He should play on the Champions Tour to get his game and confidence back," another stated.

"I would have no problem seeing Tiger play exclusively on Champions save for The Masters and maybe Genesis," one fan pointed out.

Ad

"Would be fun to see him playing on champions tour against old rivals," another exclaimed.

Aside from fans, some major personalities want Tiger Woods to compete on the Champions Tour.

Ernie Els wants Tiger Woods to return directly to the Champions Tour

2025 U.S. Junior Amateur - Day One - Source: Getty

Ernie Els recently appeared on Golf Week for an interview in which he discussed Tiger Woods and his prospective return to the golf world. There, the South African golfer outlined why he believes Woods should return to the Champions Tour straight away. Woods turns 50 in December, making him eligible to play on the Seniors Tour.

Ad

Els emphasized this in the interview, suggesting that playing on the Seniors Tour will be the only advantage for the 82-time PGA Tour champion. The golfer stated:

"I've said, please come play... it can only be beneficial to him. He will get himself in golf shape. You can ride a cart without any shame... if there was one guy that should be able to drive a cart, it's him… he can get his a** back in shape."

Apart from all this, Tiger Woods is also set to serve as the chairman of the PGA Tour's new Future Competition Committee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More