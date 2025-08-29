"Tiger Woods can get his a** back in shape" - Ernie Els urges 15x Major winner to play on Champions Tour 

Tiger Woods is currently out of competitive golf following his Achilles tendon surgery. However, Ernie Els has urged the Cypress native to compete next year.

Woods will celebrate his 50th birthday this December, which is the eligible age for the senior circuit. Els was interviewed by GolfWeek at the Els Center of Excellence this week. While talking about Woods, the South African pro said that he encouraged the former to join the Champions Tour.

Woods has been riddled with injuries and surgeries, which have taken a toll on his pro golf run over the last few years. Considering the 54-hole format and allowed usage of golf carts, Els indicated that these would benefit Tiger Woods:

"I've said, please come play... it can only be beneficial to him. He will get himself in golf shape. You can ride a cart without any shame... if there was one guy that should be able to drive a cart, it's him… he can get his a*s back in shape."

'The Big Easy' further urged Tiger Woods to gain his confidence. Els added:

"It doesn't help him to finish 70th on the regular tour, not really getting proper reps. He can shoot 66. Get your confidence up, make those birdie putts under the gun."

An excerpt of this interview was shared by NUCLR GOLF on X. Take a look at the post here:

Contrary to Tiger Woods' absence from the circuit, Els is having a successful run in the second chapter of his career. The Champions Tour pro is currently standing in fifth position in the standings. For the last three years, Big Easy has landed himself on the top 10 list of Individual Standings with incredible performances.

Woods and Els have been rivals in the past. The duo faced each other 213 times, out of which Woods won 52 times and Els clinched victory 10 times.

When Ernie Els ended up labelling Tiger Woods a 'legend'

Back in 2000, Woods and Els were competing in the Mercedes Championship in Kapalua. Both of the golfers eagle-putted on the par-5 18th hole, and the match rolled into the playoffs. The duo had to putt on the par 4 hole 10 with the least number of strokes.

Tiger Woods ended up securing a 40-foot birdie, while Els' shot stopped five feet away from the hole. Els reflected on this and praised the 15-time Major champion in an old interview (via NBC Sports):

"I knew he was going to make that putt. You have to expect the best out of the best players... he’s a legend in the making... He’s 24. He’s probably going to be bigger than Elvis when he gets into his 40s."

Ernie Els has always shown respect while talking about Woods. In one of the episodes of PGA Tour Originals, he acknowledged Woods' skillset. Els admitted that the 82-time PGA Tour pro knew how to 'be aggressive at the right time'.

