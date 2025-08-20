"Tiger Woods is gonna waste his time" - Fans react to the 15-time Major champion bagging a major role

Tiger Woods’ latest appointment has stirred up strong reactions among golf fans. After being named chair of the PGA Tour’s new Future Competition Committee, many praised the move, while others felt it might be a distraction for the 15-time major champion.

Ad

As NUCLR Golf shared the news on X, fans were quick to share their opinions:

One fan wrote,

“Tiger's gonna waste his time."

Another suggested,

“This is a step in the direction of making him the Commish! 🐅”

Others shared support, with comments like,

“Tiger needs to get more involved.”

“Hey congrats to Tiger on another accomplishment 🔥” another added.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of fan comments on NUCLR Golf's post on X | Source: X/@NUCLRGOLF

The PGA Tour confirmed Woods’ new role on Wednesday. CEO Brian Rolapp tasked the nine-member panel with reviewing the competitive model of tournament golf and proposing significant changes. Woods joins fellow players Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, and Camilo Villegas, along with player advisory council representatives Maverick McNealy and Keith Mitchell.

Ad

“Honored to serve as Chairman of the Future Competition Committee. This is about shaping the next era of the PGA TOUR — for our fans, players and partners,” Woods shared on X.

The committee also features PGA Tour Enterprises chairman Joe Gorder, Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry, and senior advisor Theo Epstein, the former MLB executive known for his success with the Red Sox and Cubs.

Ad

The new committee will draw feedback from fans, players, and partners while working under three key principles: parity, scarcity, and simplicity. Its main goal is to reinforce the Tour’s merit-based system and create a clearer link between the regular season and the postseason, with more emphasis on the Tour Championship.

A major focus will be on ensuring top players compete against each other more often in significant events and making the season-long standings easier for fans to understand.

Ad

Tiger Woods backed Brian Rolapp as PGA Tour CEO

Earlier this year, Tiger Woods was part of the PGA Tour’s Search Committee that selected Brian Rolapp as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer. The 82-time PGA Tour winner backed Rolapp for the role, emphasizing both his vision and his experience outside of golf.

"Brian’s appointment is a win for players and fans. He has a clear respect for the game and our players and brings a fresh perspective from his experience in the NFL,” Woods said at the time.

Ad

"I’m excited about what’s ahead—and confident that with Brian’s leadership, we’ll continue to grow the TOUR in ways that benefit everyone who loves this sport."

Before stepping into his latest position as chair of the Future Competition Committee, Tiger Woods was already serving as a Player Director on the PGA TOUR Policy Board and the PGA TOUR Enterprises Board.

On the playing side, Tiger Woods last teed it up at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon, where he missed the cut. He hasn’t made a PGA Tour start in 2025, having withdrawn from the Genesis Invitational earlier in the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More