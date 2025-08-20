  • home icon
  • Tiger Woods appointed Chairman of PGA Tour's Future Competition Committee

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Aug 20, 2025 14:59 GMT
Tiger Woods in the Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods might be out of tournaments for now, but he is all set to start a new chapter in his life. The legendary golfer was recently appointed the Chairman of the Future Competition Committee of the PGA Tour.

The aforesaid committee will be actively evaluating the PGA Tour's Optimal Competitive Model, which helps in upholding the Tour's value to fans, partners, and golfers. Tiger Woods will be joining this committee as the Chairman.

Shortly after the official update, this news about Woods was shared by NUCLR GOLF on X (previously Twitter). Take a look at the tweet here:

"🚨👀⛳️ JUST IN: Tiger Woods appointed chairman of newly formed PGA TOUR ‘future competition committee’ @TWlegion"
Screenshot from NUCLR Golf's X post on Woods/ @NUCLRGOLF on X

The new Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp, was attending a press conference at East Lake Golf Club, which will be hosting this year's Tour Championship. Before the final leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, he announced the formation of a nine-member committee.

Tiger Woods and the PGA Tour's Future Competition Committee will critically inspect the existing competitive model of the Tour.

It will also work together to improve the future of competition on the PGA Tour. This committee also aims to increase fan engagement by ensuring that top players often compete together.

Apart from Tiger Woods, the PGA Tour's newly formed Future Competition Committee will feature Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Camilo Villegas, Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell, Joe Gorder, John Henry, and Theo Epstein.

According to the PGA Tour, the diverse skillset and experiences from the nine members will enrich the Tour's merit-based structure. It will also increase the impact of the Tour Championship by connecting the regular golf season and the post-season.

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
