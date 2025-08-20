Tiger Woods appointed Chairman of PGA Tour's Future Competition Committee

Tiger Woods might be out of tournaments for now, but he is all set to start a new chapter in his life. The legendary golfer was recently appointed the Chairman of the Future Competition Committee of the PGA Tour.

Ad

The aforesaid committee will be actively evaluating the PGA Tour's Optimal Competitive Model, which helps in upholding the Tour's value to fans, partners, and golfers. Tiger Woods will be joining this committee as the Chairman.

Shortly after the official update, this news about Woods was shared by NUCLR GOLF on X (previously Twitter). Take a look at the tweet here:

"🚨👀⛳️ JUST IN: Tiger Woods appointed chairman of newly formed PGA TOUR ‘future competition committee’ @TWlegion"

Ad

Trending

Screenshot from NUCLR Golf's X post on Woods/ @NUCLRGOLF on X

The new Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp, was attending a press conference at East Lake Golf Club, which will be hosting this year's Tour Championship. Before the final leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, he announced the formation of a nine-member committee.

Ad

Tiger Woods and the PGA Tour's Future Competition Committee will critically inspect the existing competitive model of the Tour.

It will also work together to improve the future of competition on the PGA Tour. This committee also aims to increase fan engagement by ensuring that top players often compete together.

Apart from Tiger Woods, the PGA Tour's newly formed Future Competition Committee will feature Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Camilo Villegas, Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell, Joe Gorder, John Henry, and Theo Epstein.

According to the PGA Tour, the diverse skillset and experiences from the nine members will enrich the Tour's merit-based structure. It will also increase the impact of the Tour Championship by connecting the regular golf season and the post-season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More