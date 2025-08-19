Tiger Woods' TGL to take on NFL's heavyweight fixtures on opening day

Tiger Woods’ new-age golf league is about to face its biggest test yet. TGL, the tech-powered competition Woods co-founded with Rory McIlroy, will return for its second season on Sunday, December 28, 2025. The timing is bold. For the first time, the league will air on network television, live on ABC at 3 p.m. ET. But it will have to fight for attention against the NFL’s Week 17 schedule.

On August 18, golf reporter Josh Carpenter shared a post on X announcing the return of TGL. The caption of the post reads:

"@TGL returns on Sunday afternoon, December 28. 3pm on ABC. Their first time on network TV. Here's the NFL schedule they'll be going against."

On that Sunday afternoon, football fans will be glued to games with playoff stakes on the line. At 1 p.m., the Steelers and Browns renew their rivalry in Cleveland. The Saints meet the Titans in Nashville. Jacksonville faces a critical road trip to Indianapolis. The Patriots head to MetLife to play the Jets. And down in Florida, Tampa Bay clashes with Miami. Later, the Philadelphia Eagles will test themselves in Buffalo at 4:25 p.m., before Sunday Night Football rolls into San Francisco, where the Bears meet the 49ers. TGL will drop right into the middle of all this drama.

That makes the season opener more than just another golf exhibition. The matchup is a rematch of last year’s championship between Atlanta Drive GC and New York Golf Club. Atlanta, led by Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, and Lucas Glover, swept New York in the inaugural finals. Their opponents, featuring Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young, and Matt Fitzpatrick, will be hungry to flip the script this time. With that, let's look at the result of TGL's last season.

TGL Season 1: Atlanta Drive Crowned Inaugural Champions

The first season of TGL wrapped up with plenty of drama as four teams advanced from the regular season into the playoffs. The title clash came down to Atlanta Drive GC and New York Golf Club, with Atlanta proving too strong and walking away as the inaugural champions.

Here’s how the complete results from Season 1 played out, as shared by TGL:

Match 1

NY - 2

BAY - 9

Match 2

LA - 12

JUP - 1

Match 3

NY - 0

ATL - 4

Match 4

JUP - 4

BOS - 3

Match 5

BOS - 2

LA - 6

Match 6

ATL - 6

LA - 5

Match 7

ATL - 5

BAY - 6

Match 8

BAY - 5

BOS - 4

Match 9

JUP - 3

NY - 10

Match 10

LA - 5

NY - 4

Match 11

BOS - 3

ATL - 6

Match 12

BAY - 6

JUP - 3

Match 13

LA - 5

BAY - 3

Match 14

BOS - 6

NY - 10

Match 15

JUP - 1

ATL - 9

Semi-final #1

NY - 6

LA - 4

Semi-final #2

ATL - 9

BAY - 3

Finals Match #1

ATL - 6

NY - 5

Finals Match #2

ATL - 4

NY - 3

