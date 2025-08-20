"Put in my place pretty quickly" - Justin Thomas shares how Tiger Woods once shut him down with a green jacket comeback

Justin Thomas recently shared one of his favorite memories from the Tour Championship. The story dates back to 2020, when he had a hilarious exchange with 82-time PGA Tour winner and legend, Tiger Woods.

During a press conference ahead of the final FedEx Cup playoff event of the year, Thomas recalled walking down the 18th at East Lake Golf Course in 2020. He was FaceTiming Woods, showing him round the course, and joking about how the golf legend didn’t qualify for the tournament that year.

Tiger Woods jokingly clapped back at Justin Thomas by showing him a green jacket from one of his numerous victories at the Masters Tournament. Thomas, who has yet to win a Masters title, smiled as he admitted that it was a great comeback from the golf legend.

“He acted like his phone cut out and then he called me back like two minutes later with the green jacket on. I remember that very very very vividly. So, just a typical conversation of thinking I’m having some type of upper edge and then I get shut down and put in my place pretty quickly,” he recalled.

16-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas has won two major championships. A four-time DP World Tour winner, he is yet to claim a title at Augusta National, and his best result so far in the tournament is a solo fourth.

Thomas is set to tee off at the 2025 Tour Championship on Thursday, August 21, at East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta Georgia. Although he won the FedEx Cup in 2017, he has yet to claim a Tour Championship title and will attempt to do so for the first time this weekend.

Where is Justin Thomas currently ranked in the FedEx Cup standings?

Justin Thomas at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship - Image Source: Imagn

Justin Thomas is one of the top 30 players who made it to the final post-season playoff event this year. Last week, he was ranked at No. 9 in the standings. However, he is heading to East Lake at No. 12, after tying for 33rd in the recently concluded BMW Championship.

Going by the previous Tour Championship format, Thomas would've teed off in the tournament in a starting strokes format. However, according to the new format, he will tee off at even par with every other player.

Thomas has had a great season this year, having won the 2025 RBC Heritage, his only victory so far. He beat Andrew Novak in a playoff for the title after making a birdie on the first extra hole.

This year, the 32-year-old golfer has had seven top-10 results and three runner-up finishes. He has made 19 PGA Tour starts and has missed the cut in two tournaments: the PGA Championship and the US Open.

Besides his victory at the RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas’ best results include solo second positions in the American Express and the Valspar Championship. He also tied for second place in the Truist Championship in May.

