Tiger Woods addresses PGA Tour staff about his new committee as Brian Rolapp announces retirement program | Report

Tiger Woods spoke directly to PGA Tour employees on Thursday as part of an all-staff meeting where CEO Brian Rolapp introduced a new voluntary retirement program, according to a report. The session marked one of Rolapp’s first major moves since taking over last month.Rolapp reportedly told staff that the program would allow some employees to opt for early retirement, though he did not share details. As per a report by Sports Business Journal, the package could apply to 5-10% of the tour’s 1,300 global staff. Similar to his NFL tenure, where he oversaw buyouts for nearly 200 employees last year, Rolapp has reportedly positioned the move as a way to realign resources and focus on long-term goals.The new PGA Tour chief is also understood to have discussed the recently launched Future Competitions Committee, chaired by Tiger Woods. The report suggests Woods addressed employees during the meeting, emphasizing his support for Rolapp’s broader vision and the committee’s role in shaping the tour’s future.The buyout initiative is one of several structural changes under Rolapp’s leadership. Since Strategic Sports Group joined as an investor last year, the tour has restructured departments, including tournaments, marketing, communications, and partnerships.Last week, in his state of the tour address, Rolapp downplayed concerns about major disruptions, noting:“I think a lot of what I learned at the NFL can be applied here, and part of it -- look, the sports business is not that complicated. You get the product right, you get the right partners, your fans will reward you with their time because they’re telling you it’s good and they want more of it, and then the commercial and the business part will take care of itself.”Alongside Tiger Woods, the Future Competitions Committee includes player directors Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, and Camilo Villegas, as well as Maverick McNealy and Keith Mitchell from the player advisory council.No White House wedding plans for Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump, says former's friendRumors recently circulated on social media that Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, might tie the knot at the White House. However, a friend of the 15-time major champion has dismissed the speculation.A longtime friend of Woods told The Daily Mail the rumor was baseless:“That’s bullsh-t. Why would he want to get married in the White House? That doesn’t even stand up to any sort of critical thinking.”Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., went public with their relationship in early 2025. While Tiger Woods has openly expressed his affection for Vanessa, marrying at the White House during Donald Trump’s presidency may draw unwanted political attention. Given his request for privacy when announcing the relationship, avoiding a high-profile venue seems to align with that stance.