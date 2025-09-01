Tiger Woods could return at an amateur event next week: Report

Apart from his exploits in TGL, Tiger Woods hasn't been spotted playing competitively at a golf course. However, a recent report indicates the legendary golfer could return at an amateur event next week.

TWLegion has claimed on X (previously Twitter) that Woods will probably be at Liberty National Golf Club to host the 2025 Nexus Cup. According to the report, Tiger Woods could be seen for two days for this amateur golf event, September 8th and 9th, 2025. Take a look at the X post by TWLegion today:

"🚨🐅⛳️ #TIGER WATCH — No guarantees, but our first look at Tiger Woods back swinging a golf club since surgery *could* happen next week. Woods will host the Nexus Cup at Liberty National Sept 8-9th and always does a clinic for the guests in attendance..."

Woods and his TGR Foundation founded The Nexus Cup back in 2019. The inaugural event took place between September 24 and 25. The event, hosted by Tiger Woods, features two days of team competitions and customized team apparel, staff bags, head covers, and luxurious prizes for winners. The invitation-only event also allows amateur golfers to meet the 15-time major champion.

Woods encountered a massive hurdle following his Achilles Tendon injury and surgery in March 2025. This decimated all hopes of Tiger Woods' return to PGA Tour events and the majors. If Woods hosts this year's Nexus Cup and swings his clubs again, it will be a massive relief for his fans.

