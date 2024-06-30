"Am I gonna be able to breathe" - Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims reveals her insecurity following her botox procedure

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims is one of the most well-known personalities on the tour. She is an actress and a model and has appeared in various television shows and movies. Jena is also a mother, the couple having welcomed their first son on July 27, 2023.

The 35-year-old model recently visited a medical professional for Botox. Just after that, she recorded a story in her car while traveling back and revealed her experience.

She said she knows injectables can be a slippery slope, but she loves sitting in front of professionals as her overall goal is anti-ageing, and hence, she keeps up with her Botox. However, she said she is doing it for herself and not for anyone else.

Trending

Jena Sims gets Botox with injectables and shares her experience on Instagram. Image via @jenasims

"I ain't doing it for you all. I'm doing it for me. I personally love injectables. But within reason," Jena said.

Furthermore, Jena Sims felt insecure as the doctor said four little pricks of Botox, 12 total units, had been used.

"My first thought was is my esophagus gonna shut down? Am I gonna be able to breathe? Am I gonna be able to eat? Like she's like yes, literally nothing is gonna be...like...it's gonna be unchanged," Sims said.

The only change she might notice was a muscle on the left side of her neck. Once the Botox kicks in, it acts as a relaxant, and the muscle won't be visible. Apart from that, nothing much is going to change or is concerning.

Jena Sims reveals she is not going under the knife

After getting the injectables for the Botox, Jena Sims gave all the details about the process on her Instagram stories. Some people wanted to know if she would undergo any surgery along with injectables. But she made it clear that it was just injectables, and she wasn't going under the knife.

"So yeah, I am so happy to have met them. I am not going under the knife. I am not getting any surgery done. But it is just a plastic surgeon's office. I am not. I am not doing. I am not interested in any surgery. I just wanted to get a little squirt squirt here and there, and that's what I did," explained Jena.

Moreover, she said she would keep everyone updated about the progress on her Instagram. Jena is one of the most active and most followed golfing WAGs, as she posts regular updates about herself, Brooks Koepka, and their newborn, and has around 305 thousand followers on Instagram.