Amanda Balionis has a 3-word message for her fitness freak fans

Amanda Balionis was recently covering the Mizuho Americas Open, which is underway at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. She was one of the key CBS correspondents there and provided fans with behind-the-scenes footage of the tournament. Balionis recently shared an update about herself on Instagram for her fans, who are fitness enthusiasts.

Amanda Balionis shared a photo of several dumbbells, a drink, and some other gym items. The CBS reporter revealed that she is currently in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Balionis also conveyed an important message to fans about consistency via this Instagram story. She captioned the photo on her Instagram story, saying:

"Consistency over Perfection 💪"

Here's a look at Balionis' Instagram story:

Amanda Balionis' Instagram story about her fitness (Image via: IG @balionis)

The 38-year-old reporter is in Philadelphia for the 2025 Truist Championship, which is going on at the Wissahickon Course of the Philadelphia Cricket Club. Balionis will cover the third round of the competition and host a special show.

When it comes to Amanda Balionis' involvement at the Truist Championship, she is heavily involved on the course for CBS. She is doing interviews on the course and delivering live updates. Notably, she has conducted post-round interviews with top players such as Rory McIlroy, the defending champion.

Amanda Balionis discusses her experiences from the Mizuho Americas Open

Amanda Balionis was actively covering the Mizuho Americas Open, and she just shared some sneak peeks with her admirers on Instagram. She shared an Instagram reel about the occasion, and in the video, she even discussed her experience there. Balionis highlighted numerous notable names, including defending champion Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Rose Zhang.

The reporter showed her excitement in the video, stating:

"You can see the Statue of Liberty right behind me. This is an amazing ferry ride back over to Liberty National. I had the chance to speak with Nelly Korda, of course, our defending champion. Lydia Ko, Hall of Famer, needs no introduction. Rose Zhang, champion here. And of course, we'll be teeing it up alongside the top AJGA players."

Balionis also penned an exciting caption that read:

"Come with me for a day at the @mizuholpga at @libertynationalgc 🗽 what host @michellewiewest has created here is so special. Can’t wait to watch the stars of the @lpga_tour tee it up this week alongside the future of the game, thanks to the top @ajgagolf players being a part of the competition 🙌🙌"

Aside from these two tournaments, Balionis recently interviewed Scottie Scheffler, the world's number one player, following his maiden win of the ongoing season, which came at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

