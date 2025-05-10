Amanda Balionis looks ahead to Mizuho Americas Open finale as Nelly Korda battles for first title of 2025

As the Mizuho Americas Open battle continues, Amanda Balionis is looking forward to seeing how the LPGA Tour event pans out. The CBS reporter is covering the action at the Liberty National Golf Club this week and spoke about what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the event.

The Mizuho Americas Open is a significant golf event that holds an American Junior Golf Association event along with the LPGA Tour contest. Nelly Korda is tied for the lead with Somi Lee and Andrea Lee heading into moving day.

Ahead of the third round of Mizuho Americas Open, Balionis reposted LPGA Tour's story that showed the three players tied for the lead and added the following caption:

"@mizuholpga World #1 Nelly Korda (T1/-8) looking to successfully defend her title and claim first win of 2025 this weekend 👀"

Korda has put up a stellar performance while defending her 2024 title at Mizuho Americas Open. The Bradenton native currently sits at the top of the leaderboard with a total score of 8-under par. After 36 holes, Korda has shot two rounds of 4-under par (68).

In her second round, Korda hit four birdies on the front nine, including back-to-back birdies on the par-4 hole 5 and par-5 hole 6. Although she spent a bogey-free front nine, Korda bogeyed on the final two holes of her back nine.

Apart from that, she scored two more birdies on the par-3 hole 11 and par-3 hole 14. She is all set to tee off in round 3 at 2.21 pm ET with Somi Lee.

Amanda Balionis talks about the AJGA event in Mizuho Americas Open

Amanda Balionis also shared a reel on her Instagram profile recently, recording her journey at Liberty National. In the video, the journalist could be seen talking about the Mizuho Americas Open.

While talking about the junior golf competition, Balionis said in the video:

"We'll be teeing it up alongside the top AJGA players. Really, the future of the LPGA, which is such a cool thing that tour event host Michelle Wie West has done with this event. So you can tune in to watch the stars on Sundays, actually on CBS, starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time."

Following that, the Puppies and Golf founder further talked about the top aspiring golfers playing in the AJGA Invitational this week. Apart from that, she also complemented the golf courses, and thanked host Michelle Wie West. Take a look at what Amanda Balionis said:

"And then you can also learn so much more about the future of the game, like Scarlett Schremmer, Asterisk Talley, Gianna Clemente. The list goes on and on. And Liberty National, who doesn't want to watch one of the most beautiful golf courses on television. So thank you, Michelle. Thank you to Mizuho for having me out here this week."

For the final 36 holes, Amanda Balionis will be resuming her on-course commentary and post-round interviewer role for CBS.

