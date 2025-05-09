Amanda Balionis reshares 'stunning' Masters outfit that costs $1,511

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis was very involved in the broadcaster's coverage of the Masters Tournament last month. She worked the tournament for the network, and she had a ton of different outfits for all the different days she was at Augusta National.

The golf reporter, who also covers the NFL during the offseason, worked alongside legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz and several others in what turned out to be an epic week. She has since frequently reflected back on that week on her social media.

Amanda Balionis showed off an outfit she wore to the Masters (Instagram/balionis)

That includes her Instagram story, where she has just posted a throwback to some of her favorite outfits from that week. One of them cost $1,511. She shared a picture of herself in an off-white blazer and wrote:

"Sharing this stunning blazer again, got so much love on this look!"

The look included the off-white blazer from Veronica Beard, which is tagged in the picture. The Imogen Embellished Cropped Jacket goes for $898. The Dova High-Waisted Pants from the same brand cost $478.

She paired them with a pair of New Balance 327s. Those are about $100. The undershirt to top it all off and tie it all together was the CloseKnit Jersey Cropped Boatneck Shell Tanktop from Gap, costing $34.95.

This is not the first time Balionis has shared a look back at some of her iconic outfits from the Masters Tournament. In mid-April, not long after the tournament, she shared to her story a few of the outfits, including this one.

Amanda Balionis elicits emotional response from world number one

Scottie Scheffler won his first golf tournament last weekend at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson. After a historic 2024, Scheffler had been winless in all starts in 2025 before he tied the scoring record with -31 last week.

Amanda Balionis interviewed Scottie Scheffler after his win (Image via Imagn)

Amanda Balionis asked Scheffler what it was like to win in his hometown after missing this event in 2024 due to the birth of his son. Via Men's Journal, he said:

"Yeah, this tournament means a lot to me. My first start as a pro 11 years ago, I had my sister caddying for me too - she's right back there - I mean it feels like a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice for little moments like these. And they're pretty special.”

During Amanda Balionis' question, Scheffler got visibly emotional. The golfer brushed away a tear and had to think carefully about his words so as not to break down in tears.

