Amanda Balionis acknowledges ‘host’ Tiger Woods while recapping an eventful Genesis Invitational

Amanda Balionis acknowledged Tiger Woods for hosting the Genesis Invitational in a new Instagram post. She also lauded Ludvig Aberg for his redemption at Torrey Pines after a poor performance at the course a couple of weeks ago.

On Sunday, February 16, the Genesis Invitational concluded with Ludvig Aberg firing a 66 to win his second PGA Tour title. Balionis, who is regular on PGA Tour events was present at Torrey Pines as a CBS host.

Following the conclusion of the Genesis Invitational, CBS journalist Amanda Balionis took to Instagram to share a special message while recapping the event.

"What a week," she wrote. "What a field. What a host. What a finish 🤩 Ludvig Aberg told me he’s a leaderboard watcher from start to finish and knew he had to get to -12 to get it done. He caught fire on the back nine and did exactly that. What a story of redemption after being knocked out the tournament at this course just a few weeks ago due to sickness 💯"

Tiger Woods, the host of the Genesis Invitational, was present on the final day of the event. It marked his first appearance since his mother’s passing earlier this month. Initially, he was expected to make his comeback at the tournament but withdrew, stating that he was still processing his loss.

Amanda Balionis hilariously reacts to Ludvig Aberg’s ace celebration fail

On Saturday, February 15, Ludvig Aberg made an ace during the third round of the Genesis Invitational. Following his ace, the golfer attempted to celebrate with a high-five with his caddie. However, the high-five celebration failed miserably.

Amanda Balionis took to Instagram to react to the incident.

"Is it even a golf celebration without a uncoordinated moment," she wrote.

In the interview with CBS, Ludvig Aberg revealed that this was the first ace of his professional career.

"I'm thrilled, I'm more happy than anyone else," he said. "I mean I whiffed my high five with Joe, so, right after so that wasn't a true golf moment."

The Genesis Invitational is Aberg's second win on the PGA Tour and his biggest so far. For his victory, he bagged a whopping $4 million paycheck from the $20 million purse.

Ludvig Aberg turned professional in mid-2023, and in less than two years, he has recorded an impressive 10 top-five finishes on the PGA Tour, including two wins and has climbed to 4th in the OWGR.

