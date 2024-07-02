Amanda Balionis blows kisses to show her 'love' for New York

Amanda Balionis has had a long-standing relationship with New York City. Her feelings for the city, also known as the "Big Apple," are deep and endearing, as she demonstrated in a recent social media post.

Balionis shared a picture of herself with New York City in the backdrop on her Instagram stories. Alongside the photo, the CBS Sports reporter included the following text and an emoji of a kissing face:

"Hey New York? Love you mean it"

Amanda Balionis (Image via Instagram @balionis).

Amanda Balionis studied at Hofstra University, located in Hempstead, a town only 29 miles from New York. It's so close that, in fact, Hofstra University was born as an extension of New York University, although it became independent shortly thereafter.

Nine years after graduating (in 2017), Balionis landed her current job as a reporter at CBS Sports, whose headquarters reside in the CBS Building in Manhattan, New York City. However, according to Golf Monthly, Balionis currently resides in San Diego, California.

As a reporter for CBS Sports, Balionis works as an on-course reporter, covering top-level tournaments. She also performs similar duties, covering National Football League (NFL) games.

Amanda Balionis' relationship with golf

Golf has always been an important part of Balionis' life. As a junior, Balionis even pursued a playing career, which she abruptly ended for the most unexpected reason.

In 2017, Balionis shared the following statement with Golf Digest:

"The minute I had to carry my own bag and walk nine holes by myself, I was like, ‘Eh, you know what, I’m gonna go join the swim team.’ It just didn’t have the same allure for me when my dad wasn’t carrying my bag, and I couldn’t drive a cart yet."

Despite not having pursued a playing career, Balionis keeps up her golf game, as her family is very fond of the sport. According to the reporter, her parents play golf nearly every day, and that is how her grandparents first met.

As such, it is not surprising that Balionis' professional career has been so closely linked to golf. Although she has always been linked to other sports, golf has remained a constant.

Balionis even worked as an in-house reporter for two of the top golf-associated organizations in the world, the PGA Tour (2011–2016) and Callaway (2016–2017).

