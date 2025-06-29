Amanda Balionis compliments her ‘solid’ music selection at Detroit on ‘Saturday night’

Amanda Balionis shared her music selection, having fun while at work for this week’s Rocket Classic held in Detroit. The CBS golf reporter shared a video of the song she was listening to on her Instagram story on Saturday.

She posted a video with only music playing in the background, along with a hilarious caption in which she talked about her Saturday night plans.

"Why go out on a Saturday night when you can feel like you're in the streets from your room😂 (At least the music selection has been solid?)" She wrote in the caption.

Amanda Balionis compliments ‘solid’ music selection at Rocket Classic on ‘Saturday night’/@balionis

Amanda Balionis is covering this week's Rocket Classic after her last outing at the Travelers Championship. The tournament already started with its inaugural round on Thursday, June 26, and is heading for its conclusion, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 29.

Balionis is having a good time enjoying her drink while also watching the game. Before her music story, she shared a video of Elijah Craig’s drinking counter.

"Grab a cocktail, watch all the action just steps away at the @rocketclassic," she wrote in the caption.

Still from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story/@balionis

Before heading to the Rocket Classic earlier this week, Amanda Balionis enjoyed a helicopter ride over New York. She shared her experience of flying with New York-based air service Blade on her Instagram account. After her fun-filled outing at the start of the week, she is back on her duty for CBS at the Rocket Classic.

This week’s PGA Tour event is taking place at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan. After the third round on Saturday, Aldrich Potgieter settled in the lead at 19-under. He played the third round of 65 to have a two-stroke lead in the game ahead of the finale. Max Greyserman, Jake Knapp, Mark Hubbard, Andrew Putnam, and Chris Kirk tied for second place at 17-under.

Amanda Balionis congratulates Keegan Bradley on his victory at the Travelers Championship

Balionis covered the Travelers Championship for CBS Sports last week and later shared a post on her Instagram account, congratulating Keegan Bradley on his victory in the event. She posted a few pictures of the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup campaign, and in the caption, she wrote:

"What. A. Finish. @keeganbradley1 takes his 2nd @travelerschamp trophy is dramatic fashion, ensuring that the question of, “should he be a playing Captain?” will be discussed ad nauseam until the roster is solidified"

Keegan Bradley started his campaign at the 2025 Travelers Championship with an opening round of 64. He then played the next round of 70, followed by 63 on Saturday, and then the final round of 68. The PGA Tour pro registered a one-stroke win in the game over Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley.

