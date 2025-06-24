Amanda Balionis gives honest take on NY-based urban air mobility service after first experience

Amanda Balionis has shared her flying experience with a New York-based urban air service named Blade. The CBS Sports analyst took some time off following the conclusion of the Travelers Championship to enjoy a helicopter ride.

On Monday, she posted a few pictures and videos of her experience on her Instagram account, where she has around 354,000 followers. She posted a selfie of herself from the runway while sitting in the helicopter, along with the caption:

"Okay tried out @flyblade for the first time just to see what it was like from JFK to the city and ....um..."

Amanda Balionis gives an honest take on NY-based urban air mobility service after first experience/@balionis

In another Instagram story, she posted a photo of New York City at sunset, and in the caption, she further discussed her experience. She wrote:

"This ride at sunset. This is not sponsored I'm just blown away 😂 from JFK to Hudson Yards it's $195 (more if you have bags that exceed $25) which is pretty much what you pay for an Uber during rush hour anyways ...but you get this view instead of traffic? I love New York."

Amanda Balionis gives an honest take on NY-based urban air mobility service after first experience/@balionis

For her adventurous outing, Amanda Balionis wore a black T-shirt and a white cap. She was last seen covering the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour, held in Connecticut.

Amanda Balionis plays a few shots at the Travelers Championship 2025

Last week at the Travelers Championship, Amanda Balionis played a few shots of golf by the waterside and shared videos on her Instagram account. She was joined by golf influencer Roger Steele on the greens.

Sharing the video, she wrote,

"Practice here over here making it into the umbrella when it didn't count.... almost disrespectful how shocked @roger_steele is tbh 🤣🤣🤣 #TravelersChampionshipPartner"

Amanda Balionis plays a few shots at the Travelers Championship 2025/@balionis

The 2025 Travelers Championship was held from June 19 to 22 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Keegan Bradley won the PGA Tour signature event by one stroke.

Balionis congratulated him by sharing a few pictures on her Instagram account, with a caption:

"What. A. Finish. @keeganbradley1 takes his 2nd @travelerschamp trophy is dramatic fashion, ensuring that the question of, “should he be a playing Captain?” will be discussed ad nauseam until the roster is solidified 😂 🇺🇸"

Bradley started his campaign at the tournament with an opening round of 64. He then played the next three rounds of 70, 63, and 68 to register a one-stroke win in the game over Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley.

Jason Day settled in a two-way tie for fourth place with Harris English, followed by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy tied for sixth.

