Amanda Balionis ‘couldn’t wait’ to rewatch ‘wild’ Wimbledon rematch at the US Open final

Amanda Balionis shared her excitement over the finals of the US Open women's singles match between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova on her social media. The two tennis players previously faced each other back in the Wimbledon semifinals.Ahead of the US Open, the American sports journalist recalled the fiery competition between the two and posted a throwback picture of her watching the Wimbledon semifinal game, which was held in July. She captioned the story,&quot;Was wild to watch these two battle it out at @wimbledon in person...Can't wait to run it back (on my couch) today,&quot; she wrote.Amanda Balionis ‘can’t wait’ to rewatch ‘wild’ Wimbledon match on her couch/@balionisIn the Wimbledon semifinal, Anisimova defeated Sabalenka. However, in the US Open Women's Singles, Sabalenka registered a win 6-3, 7-6.Amanda Balionis spent time watching tennis this week while also gearing up for the new NFL season. With the conclusion of the PGA Tour season at the Tour Championship last month, she has now shifted her focus to the new NFL season. Balionis covers golf, college football, and NFL football for CBS Sports.Amanda Balionis gets candid with CBS sideline reporters over weekend plansAmanda Balionis shared a post on her Instagram account on Saturday. She shared a reel in which she asked her fellow CBS sideline reporters about their plans for Saturday. She wrote:&quot;A casual Saturday roll call to see where my fellow @nfloncbs sideline reporters are at for week 1 👀 what game are you most excited for?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore this, on August 29, ahead of the start of the NFL season, Balionis shared a post on her Instagram account with a long caption in which she talked about the Breitling partnership with the NFL and also shared her excitement for the new season.&quot;A massive congratulations to @breitling on becoming the official timepiece partner of the @nfl 🔥 It was an honor to share the stage with Commissioner Goodell, Breitling CEO Georges Kern, @mariataylor , Boomer Esiason, and @breitling_usa President Thierry Prissert to talk about how it all came together—and what it means for fans and the NFL moving forward. The intersection of fashion and sports is at an all-time peak and it’s so much fun to watch it continue to evolve sports culture. Now more than ever, we’re ready to get this season started,&quot; she wrote. Amanda Balionis looked stunning in an all-black outfit in the picture shared in the post. She wore wide-leg pants and a matching top, and paired them with a lace-printed blazer. She completed her look with a watch on one hand and a pendant, along with black heels. She shared the snaps with NFL commentators, including Maria Taylor and Eli Manning. Notably, Breitling has become the timepiece partner of the NFL ahead of the start of the new season.