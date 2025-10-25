Amanda Balionis dons champagne-colored slip dress at the "closing gala" ahead of the final round at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Amanda Balionis made a stylish appearance in Dubai as she attended the closing gala ahead of the final round of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. The week-long event will award its winner spots at both the 2026 Masters and the 2026 Open Championship.

Balionis shared glimpses from the evening on her Instagram stories on October 26. She wore a champagne-colored satin slip dress paired with an orange, white and blue silk scarf draped over her shoulders. She completed the look with a black clutch featuring a gold chain strap, fuchsia heels and minimal jewelry. Balionis captioned her post,

“Closing gala.”

A still taken from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story (via @balionis)

In another clip, she showed a live band performing in front of Dubai’s Museum of the Future and later shared a video of the event entrance, set to the song Fewtile by Rhythm of the Night. She wrote,

"Another incredible evening.”

Other screenshots from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story (via @balionis)

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, hosted at Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, began on October 23. Heading into the final round, Japan’s Taisei Nagasaki leads at 17-under after a third-round 65, followed by Rintaro Nakano at 12-under in solo second.

Amanda Balionis shares how fans can watch the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

With the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship heading into its final round, CBS reporter Amanda Balionis reminded her followers how they can tune in. She reshared a post from the official @aac_golf Instagram account featuring the full broadcast schedule and streaming details.

Fans can watch the final round live on AACGolf.com from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time (Dubai) and 09:00–12:00 (GMT). The broadcast will also be available for replay on the same platform.

Here’s a look at Balionis’ story:

A still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story (via @balionis)

Earlier on October 23, Balionis also reshared a reel from the championship’s official page, emphasizing how important the event is for young golfers. Her caption read:

"The @acc_golf is underway! Winner claims a spot in The Masters & The Open. This week is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, providing opportunities that most couldn't dream of a decade ago."

Screenshots taken from Balionis' Instagram story (via @balionis)

The CBS reporter began her journey in Istanbul, exploring the city’s historic sites and cuisine before visiting other parts of the country. She later combined her experiences into a short Instagram reel capturing the highlights of her vacation.

