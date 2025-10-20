Amanda Balionis' "Turkish delight" ends as she heads to Dubai for the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship

For the last few days, Amanda Balionis was present in Turkey for a vacation with her mother. The CBS reporter began her trip in Istanbul, where she took a comprehensive tour of the country. She experienced the culture, scenery, and excellent cuisine, and she recently combined all of her experiences into a reel that she shared on Instagram.

On October 20, Balionis shared this reel, which included small clips from the many sites she visited. The reporter noted in the caption that the vacation was a Turkish delight for her. She also praised Travel Sommelier in her caption for organizing the entire vacation for her. Balionis also claimed that she is now looking forward to attending the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai.

The caption of the Instagram reel read,

"Turkish Delight 🍬 Huge shout out to @travel.sommelier for taking the planning of this trip off my plate. I’ll share some of my favorite things we did, places we stayed, restaurants, and outfit recs (for no checked bags) soon! But for now? It’s time to head to Dubai for the 2025 @aac_golf 💃💃"

Apart from this reel, Amanda Balionis shared an Instagram story on October 19 about the last meal she had during her trip. There were five different types of food in front of her, along with a bun. She also included a description describing how the final dinner in Turkey consists of a variety of hot and cold dishes. The caption reads:

"Final night in Turkey = all of the mezze."

Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from Balionis' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @balionis)

Aside from that, Balionis also hyped up her next project as she dropped some specifics about it.

Amanda Balionis shares broadcast time for the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship

GOLF: JUL 06 PGA John Deere Classic - Source: Getty

Amanda Balionis is gearing up to join the CBS crew covering the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship. Established in 2009, the ACC sponsors this tournament every year, in which 120 golfers compete in a stroke play. The eventual winner of the event also receives exemptions into the following year's first golf major, the Masters.

This season, the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship will be hosted by the Majlis Course in Dubai, as Balionis highlighted on her Instagram story, too:

Still taken from Balionis' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @balionis)

Balionis also provided an essential Instagram post showing the tournament's broadcast times in local, GMT, and EST. According to her story, the times are:

Thursday:

Local (Dubai): 13:00 – 16:00

GMT: 09:00 – 12:00

EST: 05:00 – 08:00

Friday:

Local (Dubai): 13:00 – 16:00

GMT: 09:00 – 12:00

EST: 05:00 – 08:00

Saturday:

Local (Dubai): 12:00 – 15:00

GMT: 08:00 – 11:00

EST: 04:00 – 07:00

Sunday:

Local (Dubai): 13:00 – 16:00

GMT: 09:00 – 12:00

EST: 05:00 – 08:00

Talking more about Balionis' story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from Balionis' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @balionis)

According to some rumors, Amanda Balionis is expected to handle on-course/interview duties for the English language during the tournament's international broadcast.

