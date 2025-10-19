Amanda Balionis rocks white top as she arrives second stop of her vacation

Amanda Balionis is having the time of her life on vacation with her mother. She arrived at Cappadocia, her second stop in Turkey, and shared a picture showing off her outfit for the day.

The CBS Sports reporter donned a white top and black trousers during her visit to Cappadocia. She paired the outfit with a matching white hat, white sneakers, and a black crossbody bag.

Balionis was captured posing next to her mother, who wore an all-blue outfit. She wrote in the caption:

“We’ve arrived at stop #2: Cappadocia!”

Image taken from Balionis’ Instagram story _ source: Instagram/@balionis

In her next post, the golf reporter shared a scenic view of the historical Cappadocia cave dwellings in Goreme. Marveled by the view, she wrote:

“Otherworldly 🤯people lived in these caves starting in the 9th century until 1952.”

Image taken from Balionis’ Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

Amanda Balionis is keeping up her annual tradition where she travels to different destinations around the world with her mother. This year, the duo decided to visit several tourist hotspots in Turkey.

Their first vacation stop was in Istanbul, where they toured the city and visited fruit markets. The CBS Sports reporter shared a series of photos from their getaway, including a scenic shot of the two sitting together with the city’s iconic skyline in the background.

While in Istanbul, Amanda Balionis and her mother also visited Hurrem Sultan Hamami, a historic Turkish bath founded in 1556. The famed hamam is known for its scrub and foam baths, aromatherapy services, massages, and a range of traditional treatments.

Balionis took a photo of the spa’s signage and posted it with the caption:

“12/10 recommend going to a traditional Turkish Hamam… bonus points if it was built in the 1500s 🤯. Such a cool experience.”

Image taken from Balionis’ Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

After her treatment, she updated fans on Instagram, sharing that her skin was “glowing.” She also said her hair felt amazing and noted that she walked out of the hamam feeling like a “new human.”

Amanda Balionis updates her IG as she is ‘still celebrating’ Old Fashioned week

Amanda Balionis is still celebrating Old Fashioned Week with Elijah Craig, the Kentucky-based bourbon brand. The occasion runs from October 10 - 19 and it honors the classic cocktail with events and promotions nationwide.

Balionis initially posted about the event a few days ago. However, she also shared a picture on October 19, telling her followers that she’s still celebrating. She posted a picture of an Old Fashioned cocktail and wrote in the caption:

“Still celebrating #oldfashionedweek @eijahcraig 🫡🥃”

Image taken from Balionis’ Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

As part of the Old Fashioned week-long celebration, Elijah Craig has pledged to donate $1 for every Old Fashioned sold to support bar and restaurant workers in need. Since launching the campaign in 2020, the brand has raised more than $500,000 for the cause.

