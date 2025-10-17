Amanda Balionis shows off her $148 pants on Day 2 of the Istanbul trip

Amanda Balionis is in Istanbul, spending some much needed time off work. She shared a picture from the second day of her trip, showing off the outfit she wore to explore the city.

Balionis’ outfit comprised a black top and a pair of black $148 wide-legged pants from the brand Lululemon. She tied a vintage scarf from Amazon around her neck and completed the outfit with a light pink coat.

The CBS Sports reporter was photographed standing in front of a mirror in a bathroom. She wrote in the caption:

“Day ✌️of touring this amazing city. Top/scarf: Amazon, pants: go-to Lululemon.”

Image via Balionis’ Instagram story/@balionis

Balionis has a yearly tradition of traveling to tourist hotspots around the world with her mother, and this year’s destination is Istanbul. She shared several other snaps from the heartwarming mother-daughter trip, including a picture of herself and her mother sitting in front of a view of the city’s skyline.

Image via Amanda Balionis’ Instagram story/@balionis

While in Istanbul, Balionis visited Hurrem Sultan Hamami, a popular Turkish hammam that was established in 1556. According to the brand’s website, the hammam offers various services, including scrub & foam bath services, aromatherapy, massages, and bath treatments.

Amanda Balionis shared a picture of the brand's signage on Instagram and wrote in the caption:

“12/10 recommend going to a traditional Turkish Hamam… bonus points if it was built in the 1500s 🤯. Such a cool experience.”

Image via Balionis’ Instagram story /@balionis

The golf journalist later updated her followers on how she felt after the service. She shared that her skin was “glowing”, her hair felt great, and she felt like a “new human” at the end of the day.

Amanda Balionis Joins Elijah Craig in Celebrating Old Fashioned Week

Amanda Balionis is raising a glass to Old Fashioned Week and to the fans who celebrate it. The CBS Sports reporter marked the occasion by reposting an Elijah Craig Instagram photo of herself sitting at a bar in a branded top.

She was captured smiling beside a bottle of the bourbon and a freshly mixed cocktail. The post’s caption read:

“Happy Old Fashioned Week to those who celebrate 😉🥃”

Image via Balionis’ Instagram story/@balionis

Old Fashioned Week is a 10-day celebration of the timeless bourbon cocktail. As part of the initiative, Elijah Craig pledges $1 for every Old Fashioned sold, with proceeds going to bar and restaurant workers in need. Since 2020, the brand has raised over half a million dollars through the effort.

Amanda Balionis has been a key face of Elijah Craig since February, when the Kentucky-based distillery announced a multi-year partnership with her and PGA Tour pro Max Homa. Since then, Balionis has appeared in multiple brand promotions.

Last week, the sports reporter took part in a blind tasting to select a limited-edition Elijah Craig barrel. She also helped spotlight a special bottle honoring the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

