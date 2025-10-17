Amanda Balionis shows off her $148 pants on Day 2 of the Istanbul trip

Amanda Balionis is in Istanbul, spending some much needed time off work. She shared a picture from the second day of her trip, showing off the outfit she wore to explore the city.
Balionis’ outfit comprised a black top and a pair of black $148 wide-legged pants from the brand Lululemon. She tied a vintage scarf from Amazon around her neck and completed the outfit with a light pink coat.
The CBS Sports reporter was photographed standing in front of a mirror in a bathroom. She wrote in the caption:
“Day ✌️of touring this amazing city. Top/scarf: Amazon, pants: go-to Lululemon.”
Balionis has a yearly tradition of traveling to tourist hotspots around the world with her mother, and this year’s destination is Istanbul. She shared several other snaps from the heartwarming mother-daughter trip, including a picture of herself and her mother sitting in front of a view of the city’s skyline.
While in Istanbul, Balionis visited Hurrem Sultan Hamami, a popular Turkish hammam that was established in 1556. According to the brand’s website, the hammam offers various services, including scrub & foam bath services, aromatherapy, massages, and bath treatments.
Amanda Balionis shared a picture of the brand's signage on Instagram and wrote in the caption:
“12/10 recommend going to a traditional Turkish Hamam… bonus points if it was built in the 1500s 🤯. Such a cool experience.”
The golf journalist later updated her followers on how she felt after the service. She shared that her skin was “glowing”, her hair felt great, and she felt like a “new human” at the end of the day.
Amanda Balionis Joins Elijah Craig in Celebrating Old Fashioned Week
Amanda Balionis is raising a glass to Old Fashioned Week and to the fans who celebrate it. The CBS Sports reporter marked the occasion by reposting an Elijah Craig Instagram photo of herself sitting at a bar in a branded top.
She was captured smiling beside a bottle of the bourbon and a freshly mixed cocktail. The post’s caption read:
“Happy Old Fashioned Week to those who celebrate 😉🥃”
Old Fashioned Week is a 10-day celebration of the timeless bourbon cocktail. As part of the initiative, Elijah Craig pledges $1 for every Old Fashioned sold, with proceeds going to bar and restaurant workers in need. Since 2020, the brand has raised over half a million dollars through the effort.
Amanda Balionis has been a key face of Elijah Craig since February, when the Kentucky-based distillery announced a multi-year partnership with her and PGA Tour pro Max Homa. Since then, Balionis has appeared in multiple brand promotions.
Last week, the sports reporter took part in a blind tasting to select a limited-edition Elijah Craig barrel. She also helped spotlight a special bottle honoring the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.