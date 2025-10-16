  • home icon
Amanda Balionis wishes 'old fashioned week' to her fans who celebrate the occasion

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 16, 2025 01:20 GMT
Amanda Balionis via Instagram/@elijahcraig
Amanda Balionis via Instagram/@elijahcraig

Kentucky-based bourbon whiskey brand Elijah Craig, is celebrating Old Fashioned Week from October 10 - 19. Amanda Balionis shared a picture on Instagram to mark the occasion with her fans who celebrate it.

Elijah Craig posted a picture of the CBS Sports reporter sitting at a bar dressed in an Elijah Craig-branded top. She smiled at the camera as she posed next to a bottle of the premium whiskey and a cocktail and the post’s caption read:

“Nobody celebrates Old Fashioned Week quite like Team Elijah Craig. @robertmacintyre, @jtposton, and @balionis have theirs. What will you stir up?”
Amanda Balionis reposted the picture on her Instagram story with the caption:

“Happy Old Fashioned Week to those who celebrate 😉🥃”
Image taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story _ Image Source: Instagram/@balionis
Image taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram story _ Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Old Fashioned Week is a 10-day occasion that celebrates the classic cocktail. To mark the celebration, Elijah Craig pledges to donate $1 for every Old Fashioned sold to bar and restaurant workers in need. The brand has raised over half a million dollars as a result of this cause since 2020.

In February, Elijah Craig announced a new multi-year partnership with Amanda Balionis. She joined the whiskey brand as an ambassador alongside PGA Tour Pro Max Homa.

Speaking on the new partnership, the golf reporter said:

"Our hang outs just got a lot better now that I’m Team Elijah Craig’s newest golf brand ambassador. Max [Homa] has me beat on the course, but as an avid whiskey fan, I’ve got the edge when it comes to mixing with award-winning Bourbon. I’m looking forward to enjoying Elijah Craig with Max at the 19th Hole and raising a glass with golf fans everywhere!”
Amanda Balionis has promoted Elijah Craig on social media on several other occasions. She went on a blind tasting for her own limited-edition barrel selection with the brand last week. She also promoted a limited edition bottle that the brand created to celebrate the 45th Ryder Cup held at Bethpage Black.

Amanda Balionis shares snaps from her ‘tourist SZN’ in Istanbul

Amanda Balionis is in Istanbul enjoying a vacation with her mother, which is a yearly tradition she does. She shared several pictures on her Instagram story documenting her exploration of the beautiful city in Turkey.

The sports reporter was captured walking down the streets of Istanbul dressed in a pair of beige pants and a light pink jacket. She tied a scarf around her neck and smiled at the camera as an Uber-branded vehicle drove past her. She wrote in the caption:

“Tourist SZN”
Image taken from Balionis' Instagram story _ source: Instagram/@balionis
Image taken from Balionis’ Instagram story _ source: Instagram/@balionis

Balionis shared several other moments from her vacation, including pictures from her visit to a fruit market. She was also captured posing with her mother in front of picturesque historical buildings in Istanbul.

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
