Amanda Balionis enjoys $70 Elijah Craig Ryder Cup Bourbon while expressing excitement about the tournament at Bethpage

Amanda Balionis is currently covering the FedEx Playoffs' final tournament, the Tour Championship, which is taking place at East Lake Golf Course. The CBS reporter has been conducting on-course interviews, but amid all of this, she received a special delivery from the Ryder Cup. Balionis discussed this gift in greater detail on Instagram.On August 23, the 39-year-old shared a reel in which she talked about the limited edition Elijah Craig Ryder Cup Bourbon. Balionis is well-known among her followers for her excellent taste in wine, and on top of that, she is a Bourbon fan, so this was an ideal delivery for her. She even tasted the new drink in the reel and said it was smooth and really nice.Talking further about the limited edition drink, Amanda Balionis described how it had a lot of flavor. After drinking the gift on the course, she says in the reel:&quot;You'd like a nice little healthy pour on a golf course, right? So good, and so smooth. Notes of toasted sugar, maple, and applewood staves. The entire thing is an homage to the state of New York. It's so delicious, and it's even cooler once you understand the story behind it. Cheers.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe special edition Elijah Craig Ryder Cup Bourbon comes in a customized bottle with a Ryder Cup logo on the cap. The bottle is offered on a variety of websites, but according to Golf Digest, the retail price is $69.99. The demand for this special edition drink is likely to grow among fans as the Ryder Cup draws closer.Amanda Balionis describes her experience with AWS during the Tour ChampionshipGOLF: JUL 06 PGA John Deere Classic - Source: GettyAmanda Balionis played a key role in one of the PGA Tour's most significant projects. The tour has been adapted into an Amazon Web Series, with Balionis serving as host for the first show. The CBS reporter described it as one of her most significant and positive experiences. She even posted about it on Instagram, with all of these details in the caption.The caption read,&quot;That’s a wrap on the first ever #AWSLive on the @pgatour 💥 huge thanks to @amazonwebservices for having me as your host. It was so much fun diving into AI and the ever-evolving technology in golf and the sports world as a whole. As always, what you see in front of the camera is just 10% of what it takes to make the show happen. Huge thanks to the entire crew (both on site and back at PGA TOUR Studios) for executing a flawless production.&quot;Talking a bit about her upcoming schedule, Amanda Balionis will shortly be leaving golf to cover the NFL for some time. The new season will kick off in the first week of September.