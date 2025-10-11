  • home icon
  • Golf
  • “I still don’t get it” – Max Homa reacts to youth obsession with 67 after shooting it at Baycurrent Classic

“I still don’t get it” – Max Homa reacts to youth obsession with 67 after shooting it at Baycurrent Classic

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 11, 2025 04:14 GMT
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger - Source: Imagn
Max Homa - Image Source: Imagn

Max Homa is competing in the ongoing Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club in Japan. He shot a round of 67 on day two and shared a hilarious take about it on Instagram.

Ad

Homa posted a picture shared by Cobra Golf announcing his score for the second round of the Baycurrent Classic. In the caption, he wrote that youths will love the fact that he scored 67, referencing the ongoing trend where young people find the number particularly interesting.

The six-time PGA Tour winner acknowledged that although he knows about the trend, he doesn’t necessarily understand it. He wrote:

“The youths will love this (I still don’t get it.)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Image taken from Max Homa&rsquo;s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@maxhoma
Image taken from Max Homa’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@maxhoma

Max Homa’s second round at Yokohama Country Club kicked off with an unfortunate bogey on the par-4 first hole. However, that turned out to be his only bogey of the round as he soon regained momentum and fired four birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine.

Ad

The Burbank native carded 4-under 67 in the round, a huge step up from the round of 73 he shot on day one.

Max Homa shares honest update on the ‘progress’ of his game in the season

Last month, Max Homa competed in the Procore Championship at Silverado Golf Course. He tied for 19th in the tournament, his fourth-best result of the season.

Ad

Following the conclusion of the event, the one-time DP World Tour winner reflected on where his game stands and admitted that he has made some progress in the season, no matter how small. He shared a photo from Silverado Resort, looking out over the green as if sizing up a putt. He wrote in the caption:

“If you look real hard you can see a little progress being made #golf #pvo”
Ad
Ad

It’s not the first time he’s spoken openly about his form. In August, Homa shared side-by-side swing photos from April and admitted that although the season hasn’t been kind to him, his efforts are starting to show.

“April —> Today. Complete 💩 year and a half but super stoked with how far it’s come along thanks to a lot of hard work from some awesome people. Can’t do anything about the bad golf this season but very determined to make sure that my best golf is in front of me," Homa wrote.
Ad
Image taken from Homa&rsquo;s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@maxhoma
Image taken from Homa’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@maxhoma

Max Homa’s 2025 season has been largely underwhelming. He has recorded just one top-10 result in 22 starts, which was a T5 at the John Deere Classic. His next-best finishes were T12 at the Masters and T19 at the Procore Championship. He has also missed the cut in eight events and logged only four finishes inside the top 25 this year.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications