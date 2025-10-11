“I still don’t get it” – Max Homa reacts to youth obsession with 67 after shooting it at Baycurrent Classic

Max Homa is competing in the ongoing Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club in Japan. He shot a round of 67 on day two and shared a hilarious take about it on Instagram.Homa posted a picture shared by Cobra Golf announcing his score for the second round of the Baycurrent Classic. In the caption, he wrote that youths will love the fact that he scored 67, referencing the ongoing trend where young people find the number particularly interesting.The six-time PGA Tour winner acknowledged that although he knows about the trend, he doesn’t necessarily understand it. He wrote:“The youths will love this (I still don’t get it.)Image taken from Max Homa’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@maxhomaMax Homa’s second round at Yokohama Country Club kicked off with an unfortunate bogey on the par-4 first hole. However, that turned out to be his only bogey of the round as he soon regained momentum and fired four birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine.The Burbank native carded 4-under 67 in the round, a huge step up from the round of 73 he shot on day one. Max Homa shares honest update on the ‘progress’ of his game in the seasonLast month, Max Homa competed in the Procore Championship at Silverado Golf Course. He tied for 19th in the tournament, his fourth-best result of the season.Following the conclusion of the event, the one-time DP World Tour winner reflected on where his game stands and admitted that he has made some progress in the season, no matter how small. He shared a photo from Silverado Resort, looking out over the green as if sizing up a putt. He wrote in the caption:“If you look real hard you can see a little progress being made #golf #pvo” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt’s not the first time he’s spoken openly about his form. In August, Homa shared side-by-side swing photos from April and admitted that although the season hasn’t been kind to him, his efforts are starting to show.“April —&gt; Today. Complete 💩 year and a half but super stoked with how far it’s come along thanks to a lot of hard work from some awesome people. Can’t do anything about the bad golf this season but very determined to make sure that my best golf is in front of me,&quot; Homa wrote.Image taken from Homa’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@maxhomaMax Homa’s 2025 season has been largely underwhelming. He has recorded just one top-10 result in 22 starts, which was a T5 at the John Deere Classic. His next-best finishes were T12 at the Masters and T19 at the Procore Championship. He has also missed the cut in eight events and logged only four finishes inside the top 25 this year.