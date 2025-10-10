Max Homa enjoys ‘Goat in-room dining’ despite disappointing Baycurrent performance

Max Homa is currently busy competing at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Golf Club in Japan. Apart from sharing stills from his time on the golf course, Homa has recently given his fans a glimpse of the level of hospitality he is enjoying.

Over the last few hours, the golfer has shared multiple images from his time at this year's Baycurrent Classic. Today, Homa shared an image on his Instagram story from his hotel room. In the picture, Max Homa could be seen sitting in front of a table where his food has been served.

The image shared by the PGA Tour pro captured a bowl of Penne Arrabiata pasta accompanied by a Japanese bowl of sliced Steak with assorted veggies. In the caption of his story, Homa complimented the room service and labeled it "Goat" (Greatest Of All Time). Take a look at what Max Homa shared with his Instagram followers following his second round at Baycurrent Classic:

"Goat in-room dining"

Screenshot from Homa's Instagram story / Source: @maxhoma on Instagram

Homa's performance in the Baycurrent Classic has been quite disappointing, especially over the first 18 holes. On Thursday, the golfer carded a 2-over-par 73 in the first round. Max Homa scored three birdies and three bogeys over the front and back nine. He also scored a disappointing double bogey on the ninth hole of Yokohama Golf Club.

On Friday, October 10, Homa tried his best to bounce back into the game. The golfer carded a bogey on the first hole but it was followed by four birdies on the front nine and one birdie over the back nine holes. Max Homa secured the ticket to the weekend following his 4-under-par 67 in the second round of this year's Baycurrent Classic.

Max Homa wows the audience with an incredible birdie at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic

Despite his first-round fallout at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic, Homa performed pretty well in the second round. What ended up drawing attention from the fans was the PGA Tour pro's hole-out birdie on the second round. While playing on the par 4 thirteeth hole, Homa was captured holing out from the greenside bunker of the Yokohama Golf Club.

Max Homa also shared the clip of him carding the incredible birdie on hole 13. While sharing the story, the golfer did not forget to add the famous chant, made after Kobe Bryant's name, that's usually taken after making a shot. Take a look at his Instagram story:

"Kobe"

Screenshot from Homa's Instagram story / Source: @maxhoma on Instagram

Although Homa has spent a winless 2025 season till now, the golfer also left the fans awestruck at the Sanderson Farms Championship as well. During the second round of the aforesaid PGA Tour event at The Country Club of Jackson, Homa carded a remarkable Eagle on the par-5 third hole.

