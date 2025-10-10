Baycurrent Classic 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic is complete, and Max Greyserman leads the field after an impressive 8-under 63, tying Xander Schauffele for the tournament's lowest round. After opening with a 67, Greyserman’s strong second round made him the clear favorite to win and gave him a four-shot lead heading into the weekend.

Greyserman has played well in Japan before, finishing second in last year’s event, just one shot behind defending champion Nico Echavarria. With two solid rounds behind him, he now looks to keep his form and earn his first PGA TOUR victory.

Three players sit four shots behind at 8-under, including Schauffele, who has past success in Japan, having won the gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Alex Noren and Alex Smalley join him at 8-under. Noren, who shot a 6-under 65, continues to chase his first PGA TOUR title in his 194th start. The 12-time DP World Tour winner has already picked up two wins in the last two months and is showing good form. Schauffele’s play today has also made him a serious contender.

Final tee timings and pairings of R3 at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic

2025 Baycurrent Classic tee times for Friday: Round 3 (All times ET)

Tee No. 1 at the Baycurrent Classic

7:25 p.m. – Keita Nakajima, Matt McCarty, Vince Whaley

7:36 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Bud Cauley, Max Homa

7:47 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Wallace

7:58 p.m. – Kota Kaneko, Rasmus Højgaard, Adam Scott

8:09 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Sam Ryder, Taiga Semikawa

8:20 p.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Takumi Kanaya, Collin Morikawa

8:31 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Min Woo Lee, Nicolai Højgaard

8:42 p.m. – William Mouw, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Yu

8:53 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler

9:04 p.m. – Kazuki Higa, Garrick Higgo, Kevin Roy

9:15 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Si Woo Kim, Rico Hoey

9:26 p.m. – Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Nico Echavarria

9:37 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Alex Smalley, Xander Schauffele

Tee No. 10 at the Baycurrent Classic

7:25 p.m. – Mac Meissner, Ren Yonezawa, Sungjae Im

7:36 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Mikumu Horikawa, Lee Hodges

7:47 p.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Emiliano Grillo, Michael Kim

7:58 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Kaito Onishi, Sam Stevens

8:09 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Austin Eckroat, Joel Dahmen

8:20 p.m. – Takanori Konishi, Billy Horschel, Karl Vilips

8:31 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore

8:42 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Matti Schmid, David Lipsky

8:53 p.m. – Riki Kawamoto, Satoshi Kodaira, Taiga Kobayashi

9:04 p.m. – Eric Cole, Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim

9:15 p.m. – Tatsunori Shogenji, Ryo Ishikawa, Patrick Rodgers

9:26 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Ryo Hisatsune, Danny Walker

9:37 p.m. – Naoto Nakanishi, Gary Woodland, Davis Riley

