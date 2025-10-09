2025 Baycurrent Classic: Weather, purse, predictions, and more explored

The Baycurrent Classic stands out on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Fall schedule as the only limited-field, no-cut event. The tournament, previously known as the ZOZO Championship, is the fourth event in the FedEx Cup Fall series.

The 2025 Baycurrent Classic features a strong field, with 13 of the world’s top 50 players and 40 others making the trip from the Sanderson Farms Championship. The total purse is $8 million, with $1.44 million going to the winner.

Since there is no cut, every player earns a paycheck and valuable FedEx Cup points to help secure a spot inside the top 100. The final prize money breakdown for all the players is listed below. Final payouts will be updated after the 2025 Baycurrent Classic in Japan ends on Sunday.

Win: $1,314,000

2: $795,700

3: $503,700

4: $357,700

5: $299,300

6: $264,625

7: $246,375

8: $228,125

9: $213,525

10: $198,925

11: $184,325

12: $169,725

13: $155,125

14: $140,525

15: $133,225

16: $125,925

17: $118,625

18: $111,325

19: $104,025

20: $96,725

21: $89,425

22: $82,125

23: $76,285

24: $70,445

25: $64,605

26: $58,765

27: $56,575

28: $54,385

29: $52,195

30: $50,005

31: $47,815

32: $45,625

33: $43,435

34: $41,610

35: $39,785

36: $37,960

37: $36,135

38: $34,675

39: $33,215

40: $31,755

41: $30,295

42: $28,835

43: $27,375

44: $25,915

45: $24,455

46: $22,995

47: $21,535

48: $20,367

49: $19,345

50: $18,761

51: $18,323

52: $17,885

53: $17,593

54: $17,301

55: $17,155

56: $17,009

57: $16,863

58: $16,717

59: $16,571

60: $16,425

61: $16,279

62: $16,133

63: $15,987

64: $15,841

65: $15,695

66: $15,549

67: $15,403

68: $15,257

69: $15,111

70: $14,965

71: $14,819

72: $14,673

73: $14,527

74: $14,381

75: $14,235

76: $14,089

77: $13,943

78: $13,797

Everything you need to know about the venue of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic

This year also marks a change for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic in Japan, with a new sponsor and a new venue. Yokohama Country Club, established in 1960, is located about 25 miles south of Tokyo. The layout for the event includes 16 holes from the West Course and two from the East.

The West Course at Yokohama Country Club was designed by Takeo Aiyama and was remodeled in 2015 by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. The renovation added elevation to tees and fairways and redesigned the bunkers to highlight the course’s natural slopes. The layout features wide fairways lined with pine trees, rolling terrain, and classic Coore and Crenshaw-style bunkering.

Three past champions are competing: Hideki Matsuyama (2021), Collin Morikawa (2023), and Nico Echavarria (2024). Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are the two top-10 players in the field.

