2025 Baycurrent Classic: Weather, purse, predictions, and more explored

The Baycurrent Classic stands out on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Fall schedule as the only limited-field, no-cut event. The tournament, previously known as the ZOZO Championship, is the fourth event in the FedEx Cup Fall series.
The 2025 Baycurrent Classic features a strong field, with 13 of the world’s top 50 players and 40 others making the trip from the Sanderson Farms Championship. The total purse is $8 million, with $1.44 million going to the winner.
Since there is no cut, every player earns a paycheck and valuable FedEx Cup points to help secure a spot inside the top 100. The final prize money breakdown for all the players is listed below. Final payouts will be updated after the 2025 Baycurrent Classic in Japan ends on Sunday.
Win: $1,314,000
2: $795,700
3: $503,700
4: $357,700
5: $299,300
6: $264,625
7: $246,375
8: $228,125
9: $213,525
10: $198,925
11: $184,325
12: $169,725
13: $155,125
14: $140,525
15: $133,225
16: $125,925
17: $118,625
18: $111,325
19: $104,025
20: $96,725
21: $89,425
22: $82,125
23: $76,285
24: $70,445
25: $64,605
26: $58,765
27: $56,575
28: $54,385
29: $52,195
30: $50,005
31: $47,815
32: $45,625
33: $43,435
34: $41,610
35: $39,785
36: $37,960
37: $36,135
38: $34,675
39: $33,215
40: $31,755
41: $30,295
42: $28,835
43: $27,375
44: $25,915
45: $24,455
46: $22,995
47: $21,535
48: $20,367
49: $19,345
50: $18,761
51: $18,323
52: $17,885
53: $17,593
54: $17,301
55: $17,155
56: $17,009
57: $16,863
58: $16,717
59: $16,571
60: $16,425
61: $16,279
62: $16,133
63: $15,987
64: $15,841
65: $15,695
66: $15,549
67: $15,403
68: $15,257
69: $15,111
70: $14,965
71: $14,819
72: $14,673
73: $14,527
74: $14,381
75: $14,235
76: $14,089
77: $13,943
78: $13,797
Everything you need to know about the venue of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic
This year also marks a change for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic in Japan, with a new sponsor and a new venue. Yokohama Country Club, established in 1960, is located about 25 miles south of Tokyo. The layout for the event includes 16 holes from the West Course and two from the East.
The West Course at Yokohama Country Club was designed by Takeo Aiyama and was remodeled in 2015 by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. The renovation added elevation to tees and fairways and redesigned the bunkers to highlight the course’s natural slopes. The layout features wide fairways lined with pine trees, rolling terrain, and classic Coore and Crenshaw-style bunkering.
Three past champions are competing: Hideki Matsuyama (2021), Collin Morikawa (2023), and Nico Echavarria (2024). Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are the two top-10 players in the field.