Baycurrent Classic 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Baycurrent Classic 2025, formerly the ZOZO Championship, is set to tee off on October 9. The third event of the FedExCup Fall is being played at the Yokohama Country Club in Kanagawa and will feature a stacked 78-player field. The first pairing will take the tee at 8:45 am local time (7:45 pm ET).The Japanese event will see players for the $8 million prize purse. The 72-hole strokeplay event will feature multiple PGA Tour stars like Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala and Min Woo Lee alongside several local heroes including BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup champion Taiga Semikawa. However, World No.4 Xander Schauffele remains the top-rated player and the outright favorite to take the tee this weekend. The pairing of Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman and Naoto Nakanishi will take the Baycurrent Classic's first tee at 7:45 pm ET on Wednesday. Bud Cauley, Nicolai Højgaard and Takanori Konishi will follow suit at 7:56 pm. Meanwhile, the grouping of Matti Schmid, Patrick Fishburn and Kazuki Higa will begin proceedings at 7:45 pm ET from the 10th tee. The trio of Joel Dahmen, Eric Cole and Ryo Ishikawa will follow them.It is pertinent to note that Nico Echavarria won the ZOZO Championship, currently Baycurrent Classic, last year. The Colombian golfer returns to defend his title this weekend and will begin his campaign at 9:24 pm from the first tee alongside Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott. Rico Hoey, Max McGreevy and Tatsunori Shogen will be the final group to tee off from the tenth tee at 9:57 pm ET on Wednesday.Baycurrent Classic 2025 Round 1 tee timesListed below is the complete breakdown of the Baycurrent Classic's Wednesday tee times and pairings:First teeJapan (Thursday)/Eastern time (Wednesday)8:45 am/7:45 pm -Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman, Naoto Nakanishi8:56 am/7:56 pm -Bud Cauley, Nicolai Højgaard, Takanori Konishi9:07 am/8:07 pm -Karl Vilips, Si Woo Kim, Gary Woodland9:18 am/8:18 pm -Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore9:29 am/8:29 pm -Ryan Gerard, Joe Highsmith, Keith Mitchell9:40 am/8:40 pm -Garrick Higgo, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu9:51 am/8:51 pm -Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens, Takumi Kanaya10:02 am/9:02 pm -Alex Smalley, Sami Valimaki, Kota Kaneko10:13 am/9:13 pm -Satoshi Kodaira, Rasmus Højgaard, Ren Yonezawa10:24 am/9:24 pm -Min Woo Lee, Nico Echavarria, Adam Scott10:35 am/9:35 pm -Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa10:46 am/9:46 pm -Aldrich Potgieter, Austin Eckroat, Matt Wallace10:57 am/9:57 pm -Sam Ryder, Isaiah Salinda, Taiga Kobayashi (a)10th tee8:45 am/7:45 pm -Matti Schmid, Patrick Fishburn, Kazuki Higa8:56 am/7:56 pm -Joel Dahmen, Eric Cole, Ryo Ishikawa9:07 am/8:07 pm -William Mouw, Billy Horschel, Max Homa9:18 am/8:18 pm -Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Alex Noren9:29 am/8:29 pm -Sungjae Im, Michael Kim, Keita Nakajima9:40 am/8:40 pm -Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Thorbjornsen, Taiga Semikawa9:51 am/8:51 pm -Patrick Rodgers, Danny Walker, Kaito Onishi10:02 am/9:02 pm -David Lipsky, Vince Whaley, Mikumu Horikawa10:13 am/9:13 pm -Mac Meissner, Kevin Roy, Riki Kawamoto10:24 am/9:24 pm -Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Byeong Hun An10:35 am/9:35 pm -Brian Campebll, Davis Riley, Tom Kim10:46 am/9:46 pm -Camilo Villegas, Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuiedenhout10:57 am/9:57 pm -Rico Hoey, Max McGreevy, Tatsunori ShogenMore details on the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.