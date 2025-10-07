  • home icon
Baycurrent Classic 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Oct 07, 2025 16:43 GMT
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn
Baycurrent Classic 2025 tee times and pairings (Image via Imagn)

The Baycurrent Classic 2025, formerly the ZOZO Championship, is set to tee off on October 9. The third event of the FedExCup Fall is being played at the Yokohama Country Club in Kanagawa and will feature a stacked 78-player field. The first pairing will take the tee at 8:45 am local time (7:45 pm ET).

The Japanese event will see players for the $8 million prize purse. The 72-hole strokeplay event will feature multiple PGA Tour stars like Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala and Min Woo Lee alongside several local heroes including BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup champion Taiga Semikawa. However, World No.4 Xander Schauffele remains the top-rated player and the outright favorite to take the tee this weekend.

The pairing of Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman and Naoto Nakanishi will take the Baycurrent Classic's first tee at 7:45 pm ET on Wednesday. Bud Cauley, Nicolai Højgaard and Takanori Konishi will follow suit at 7:56 pm. Meanwhile, the grouping of Matti Schmid, Patrick Fishburn and Kazuki Higa will begin proceedings at 7:45 pm ET from the 10th tee. The trio of Joel Dahmen, Eric Cole and Ryo Ishikawa will follow them.

It is pertinent to note that Nico Echavarria won the ZOZO Championship, currently Baycurrent Classic, last year. The Colombian golfer returns to defend his title this weekend and will begin his campaign at 9:24 pm from the first tee alongside Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott. Rico Hoey, Max McGreevy and Tatsunori Shogen will be the final group to tee off from the tenth tee at 9:57 pm ET on Wednesday.

Baycurrent Classic 2025 Round 1 tee times

Listed below is the complete breakdown of the Baycurrent Classic's Wednesday tee times and pairings:

First tee

Japan (Thursday)/Eastern time (Wednesday)

  • 8:45 am/7:45 pm -Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman, Naoto Nakanishi
  • 8:56 am/7:56 pm -Bud Cauley, Nicolai Højgaard, Takanori Konishi
  • 9:07 am/8:07 pm -Karl Vilips, Si Woo Kim, Gary Woodland
  • 9:18 am/8:18 pm -Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore
  • 9:29 am/8:29 pm -Ryan Gerard, Joe Highsmith, Keith Mitchell
  • 9:40 am/8:40 pm -Garrick Higgo, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu
  • 9:51 am/8:51 pm -Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens, Takumi Kanaya
  • 10:02 am/9:02 pm -Alex Smalley, Sami Valimaki, Kota Kaneko
  • 10:13 am/9:13 pm -Satoshi Kodaira, Rasmus Højgaard, Ren Yonezawa
  • 10:24 am/9:24 pm -Min Woo Lee, Nico Echavarria, Adam Scott
  • 10:35 am/9:35 pm -Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
  • 10:46 am/9:46 pm -Aldrich Potgieter, Austin Eckroat, Matt Wallace
  • 10:57 am/9:57 pm -Sam Ryder, Isaiah Salinda, Taiga Kobayashi (a)
10th tee

  • 8:45 am/7:45 pm -Matti Schmid, Patrick Fishburn, Kazuki Higa
  • 8:56 am/7:56 pm -Joel Dahmen, Eric Cole, Ryo Ishikawa
  • 9:07 am/8:07 pm -William Mouw, Billy Horschel, Max Homa
  • 9:18 am/8:18 pm -Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Alex Noren
  • 9:29 am/8:29 pm -Sungjae Im, Michael Kim, Keita Nakajima
  • 9:40 am/8:40 pm -Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Thorbjornsen, Taiga Semikawa
  • 9:51 am/8:51 pm -Patrick Rodgers, Danny Walker, Kaito Onishi
  • 10:02 am/9:02 pm -David Lipsky, Vince Whaley, Mikumu Horikawa
  • 10:13 am/9:13 pm -Mac Meissner, Kevin Roy, Riki Kawamoto
  • 10:24 am/9:24 pm -Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Byeong Hun An
  • 10:35 am/9:35 pm -Brian Campebll, Davis Riley, Tom Kim
  • 10:46 am/9:46 pm -Camilo Villegas, Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuiedenhout
  • 10:57 am/9:57 pm -Rico Hoey, Max McGreevy, Tatsunori Shogen

More details on the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.

