Watch: Adam Scott in motion ahead of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic

Adam Scott provided a glimpse of his practice session ahead of the Baycurrent Classic 2025 on social media. The Australian golfer is returning to play on the PGA Tour since his last outing at the Wyndham Championship. He struggled to make it to the FedEx Cup playoffs, but then competed on the DP World Tour last month.

Ad

Before teeing it up in Japan for the fall season PGA Tour event on Thursday, Scott shared a few videos on his Instagram story. He played a few shots in brown pants and a white t-shirt with a cap and white shoes.

Check out Adam Scott’s Instagram story below:

Adam Scott in motion ahead of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic/@adamscottofficial

Scott had a tough time on the greens this season on the PGA Tour. In his last outing on the circuit, he settled in T55 place at the Wyndham Championship, where he carded 65, 71, 69, and 72.

Ad

Trending

After that, he played on the DP World Tour at the BMW PGA Championship and tied for T38 place. In the press conference of the Baycurrent Classic, he reflected on his feelings about the 'state of' his game ahead of this week. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I played one other tournament since the Wyndham, I played the BMW PGA on the DP World Tour and I played fairly solid. My game kind of feels the same as it has all year, pretty solid but I just need to putt better."

Ad

The 2025 Baycurrent Classic is scheduled from October 9 to 12 in Japan.

Adam Scott shares his excitement to play at the Baycurrent Classic

Ahead of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic, Adam Scott opened up about his playing in the PGA Tour event in Japan. He acknowledged that he played at the Yokohama Country Club before and is excited for this week. He said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"I love coming to Japan. I visit most years but only my third time playing the Baycurrent, and looking forward to it. I like the change of venue. I played Yokohama Country Club before and it's looking like it's in great shape so I'm excited for this week. I would love to put four good days together."

Ad

Scott started his game at the Baycurrent Classic on the first tee hole with two back-to-back birdies and then added a birdie on the fourth hole. He, however, struggled on the fifth hole and made a bogey on it, followed by a birdie on the sixth.

Scott played a round of 3-under, and at the time of writing, settled in a tie for fourth place. He last won on the PGA Tour at the Genesis Invitational in 2020 and is hoping to break his five-year winless streak this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More