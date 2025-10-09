Baycurrent Classic 2025 Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Americans Bud Cauley, Max Greyserman, and Brian Campbell shared the lead after the first round of the Baycurrent Classic in Japan, each carding a 4-under 67 on Thursday. The event is the only PGA TOUR stop in Japan and was moved this year to Yokohama Country Club after being held near Tokyo since 2019, when it was known as the ZOZO Championship.

Eight players finished one shot behind the leaders, including Australian Adam Scott, while seven others were two shots back. Greyserman said he was happy to be playing in Japan and appreciated the atmosphere.

“I love playing in Japan,” he said [via Associated Press]. “It's a great culture, respectful people, respectful fans.”

The strong winds made the opening round a tough test for everyone in the field.

“In those difficult conditions, I'll take that any day,” Greyserman said, describing the day as “very, very difficult”.

Despite the challenge, he stayed positive at the Baycurrent Classic and looked forward to the rest of the week. He also mentioned fellow player Nico Echavarria, who won the previous year, saying:

“Nico got it done that week. So maybe I can get it done this week.”

Greyserman’s confidence and calm approach set the tone for a competitive tournament ahead.

Final tee timings and pairings for R2 of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic

Here are the final tee times for the second round of the Baycurrent Classic in Japan on Friday (All times ET):

Hole 1 at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic

7:45 p.m. ET: David Lipsky, Vince Whaley, Mikumu Horikawa

7:56 p.m. ET: Mac Meissner, Kevin Roy, Riki Kawamoto

8:07 p.m. ET: Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Byeong Hun An

8:18 p.m. ET: Brian Campbell, Davis Riley, Tom Kim

8:29 p.m. ET: Camilo Villegas, Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:40 p.m. ET: Rico Hoey, Max McGreevy, Tatsunori Shogenji

8:51 p.m. ET: Matti Schmid, Patrick Fishburn, Kazuki Higa

9:02 p.m. ET: Joel Dahmen, Eric Cole, Ryo Ishikawa

9:13 p.m. ET: William Mouw, Billy Horschel, Max Homa

9:24 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Alex Noren

9:35 p.m. ET: Sungjae Im, Michael Kim, Keita Nakajima

9:46 p.m. ET: Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Thorbjornsen, Taiga Semikawa

9:57 p.m. ET: Patrick Rodgers, Danny Walker, Kaito Onishi

Hole 10 at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic

7:45 p.m. ET: Alex Smalley, Sami Valimaki, Kota Kaneko

7:56 p.m. ET: Satoshi Kodaira, Rasmus Højgaard, Ren Yonezawa

8:07 p.m. ET: Min Woo Lee, Nico Echavarria, Adam Scott

8:18 p.m. ET: Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

8:29 p.m. ET: Aldrich Potgieter, Austin Eckroat, Matt Wallace

8:40 p.m. ET: Sam Ryder, Isaiah Salinda, Taiga Kobayashi (a)

8:51 p.m. ET: Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman, Naoto Nakanishi

9:02 p.m. ET: Bud Cauley, Nicolai Højgaard, Takanori Konishi

9:13 p.m. ET: Karl Vilips, Si Woo Kim, Gary Woodland

9:24 p.m. ET: Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

9:35 p.m. ET: Ryan Gerard, Joe Highsmith, Keith Mitchell

9:46 p.m. ET: Garrick Higgo, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu

9:57 p.m. ET: Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens, Takumi Kanaya

