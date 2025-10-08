Baycurrent Classic play revised due to Typhoon Halong in Japan

The Baycurrent Classic 2025, formerly the ZOZO Championship, was set to tee off at 8:45 am local time (7:45 pm ET) on Wednesday. However, the third FedExCup Fall event’s tee times have been revised due to the projected impacts from Typhoon Halong. While the Yokohama Country Club in Kanagawa is marked safe, the PGA Tour is bracing for unfavorable weather conditions over the weekend.The grouping of Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman and Naoto Nakanishi will now take the first tee at 5:45 PM ET owing to the revised round schedule. It is pertinent to note that the final afternoon of practice and first round of the tournament are forecast to get some rain. According to PGA Tour’s first weather forecast on Tuesday, only a 20% chance of rain in expected. Most of Baycurrent Classic round one is expected to be played under light winds as temperatures could reach as high as 78 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite the unfavorable weather, no stoppages in the play are expected at Yokohama Country Club, situated just outside Tokyo, on Wednesday. The Japanese event officials on Wednesday morning have shared pictures of a sunny course on social media to boost players and fans’ morale. However, Baycurrent Classic's round two on Thursday is expected to face even harsher weather conditions with temperature expected to drop to between 65 and 71 degrees and 15-25mph winds during the day. Gusts of up to 35mph are expected in the region as Typhoon Halong cross along the south side of Japan's Honshu island.Baycurrent Classic 2025 revised tee timesListed below is the complete breakdown of the Baycurrent Classic’s updated tee times for Wednesday (All times ET):First tee5:45 PM - Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman, Naoto Nakanishi5:56 PM - Bud Cauley, Nicolai Højgaard, Takanori Konishi6:07 PM - Karl Vilips, Si Woo Kim, Gary Woodland6:18 PM - Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore6:29 PM - Ryan Gerard, Joe Highsmith, Keith Mitchell6:40 PM - Garrick Higgo, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu6:51 PM - Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens, Takumi Kanaya7:02 PM - Alex Smalley, Sami Välimäki, Kota Kaneko7:13 PM - Satoshi Kodaira, Rasmus Højgaard, Ren Yonezawa7:24 PM - Min Woo Lee, Nico Echavarria, Adam Scott7:35 PM - Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa7:46 PM - Aldrich Potgieter, Austin Eckroat, Matt Wallace7:57 PM - Sam Ryder, Isaiah Salinda, Taiga Kobayashi10th tee5:45 PM - Matti Schmid, Patrick Fishburn, Kazuki Higa5:56 PM - Joel Dahmen, Eric Cole, Ryo Ishikawa6:07 PM - William Mouw, Billy Horschel, Max Homa6:18 PM - Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Alex Noren6:29 PM - Sungjae Im, Michael Kim, Keita Nakajima6:40 PM - Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Thorbjornsen, Taiga Semikawa6:51 PM - Patrick Rodgers, Danny Walker, Kaito Onishi7:02 PM - David Lipsky, Vince Whaley, Mikumu Horikawa7:13 PM - Mac Meissner, Kevin Roy, Riki Kawamoto7:24 PM - Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Byeong Hun An7:35 PM - Brian Campbell, Davis Riley, Tom Kim7:46 PM - Camilo Villegas, Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout7:57 PM - Rico Hoey, Max McGreevy, Tatsunori ShogeMore details on the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic and Typhoon Halong’s impact will be updated as the event progresses.