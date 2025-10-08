  • home icon
  Baycurrent Classic play revised due to Typhoon Halong in Japan

Baycurrent Classic play revised due to Typhoon Halong in Japan

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Oct 08, 2025 04:41 GMT
Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn
Baycurrent Classic 2025 weather forecast (Image via Imagn)

The Baycurrent Classic 2025, formerly the ZOZO Championship, was set to tee off at 8:45 am local time (7:45 pm ET) on Wednesday. However, the third FedExCup Fall event’s tee times have been revised due to the projected impacts from Typhoon Halong. While the Yokohama Country Club in Kanagawa is marked safe, the PGA Tour is bracing for unfavorable weather conditions over the weekend.

The grouping of Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman and Naoto Nakanishi will now take the first tee at 5:45 PM ET owing to the revised round schedule. It is pertinent to note that the final afternoon of practice and first round of the tournament are forecast to get some rain. According to PGA Tour’s first weather forecast on Tuesday, only a 20% chance of rain in expected.

Most of Baycurrent Classic round one is expected to be played under light winds as temperatures could reach as high as 78 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite the unfavorable weather, no stoppages in the play are expected at Yokohama Country Club, situated just outside Tokyo, on Wednesday. The Japanese event officials on Wednesday morning have shared pictures of a sunny course on social media to boost players and fans’ morale.

However, Baycurrent Classic's round two on Thursday is expected to face even harsher weather conditions with temperature expected to drop to between 65 and 71 degrees and 15-25mph winds during the day. Gusts of up to 35mph are expected in the region as Typhoon Halong cross along the south side of Japan's Honshu island.

Baycurrent Classic 2025 revised tee times

Listed below is the complete breakdown of the Baycurrent Classic’s updated tee times for Wednesday (All times ET):

First tee

  • 5:45 PM - Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman, Naoto Nakanishi
  • 5:56 PM - Bud Cauley, Nicolai Højgaard, Takanori Konishi
  • 6:07 PM - Karl Vilips, Si Woo Kim, Gary Woodland
  • 6:18 PM - Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore
  • 6:29 PM - Ryan Gerard, Joe Highsmith, Keith Mitchell
  • 6:40 PM - Garrick Higgo, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu
  • 6:51 PM - Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens, Takumi Kanaya
  • 7:02 PM - Alex Smalley, Sami Välimäki, Kota Kaneko
  • 7:13 PM - Satoshi Kodaira, Rasmus Højgaard, Ren Yonezawa
  • 7:24 PM - Min Woo Lee, Nico Echavarria, Adam Scott
  • 7:35 PM - Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
  • 7:46 PM - Aldrich Potgieter, Austin Eckroat, Matt Wallace
  • 7:57 PM - Sam Ryder, Isaiah Salinda, Taiga Kobayashi
10th tee

  • 5:45 PM - Matti Schmid, Patrick Fishburn, Kazuki Higa
  • 5:56 PM - Joel Dahmen, Eric Cole, Ryo Ishikawa
  • 6:07 PM - William Mouw, Billy Horschel, Max Homa
  • 6:18 PM - Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Alex Noren
  • 6:29 PM - Sungjae Im, Michael Kim, Keita Nakajima
  • 6:40 PM - Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Thorbjornsen, Taiga Semikawa
  • 6:51 PM - Patrick Rodgers, Danny Walker, Kaito Onishi
  • 7:02 PM - David Lipsky, Vince Whaley, Mikumu Horikawa
  • 7:13 PM - Mac Meissner, Kevin Roy, Riki Kawamoto
  • 7:24 PM - Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Byeong Hun An
  • 7:35 PM - Brian Campbell, Davis Riley, Tom Kim
  • 7:46 PM - Camilo Villegas, Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 7:57 PM - Rico Hoey, Max McGreevy, Tatsunori Shoge

More details on the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic and Typhoon Halong’s impact will be updated as the event progresses.

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic.

