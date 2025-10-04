Who is playing in the Baycurrent Classic 2025? Full field and qualification explored

The PGA Tour will head back to Japan for the Baycurrent Classic 2025, formerly the ZOZO Championship. The third event of the FedExCup Fall will be played at the Yokohama Country Club in Kanagawa, the new venue, from October 9-12. The event will see a stacked 78-player field compete for the $8 million prize purse.For the unversed, the FedExCup Fall Series will see golfers compete to earn crucial points and secure their Tour status for next season after the FedEx Cup Playoffs end. The renamed tournament will see the Top 60 from last season’s FedEx Cup standings tee up alongside the top eight from the Japan Golf Tour money list. BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup champion Taiga Semikawa will also be among the headliners at the Yokohama event.The 72-hole strokeplay event will feature nine sponsor exemptions including the likes of Max Homa, Peter Malnati, Sahith Theegala and Camilo Villegas. Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee and Davis Riley, are among the other popular names teeing up in Japan. Notably, World No.4 Xander Schauffele will be the highest-rated player at the tournament as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Russell Henley are sitting out.It is pertinent to note that Nico Echavarria won the Baycurrent Classic, formerly ZOZO Championship, last year. The Colombian golfer finished with a one-stroke lead over Americans Max Greyserman and Justin Thomas to clinch the $1.53 million winner’s paycheck at the ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club in Chiba. The reigning champion will return next weekend to defend his title.Baycurrent Classic 2025 fieldListed below is the complete field for the Baycurrent Classic 2025 based on the qualification criteria:Winner of BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building CupTaiga SemikawaWinner of the 2025 ACN ChampionshipTakumi KanayaSponsors exemptions - restrictedMax HomaPeter MalnatiSahith TheegalaCamilo VillegasCurrent season's JGTO MembershipRyo IshikawaKeita NakajimaNaoto NakanishiSponsor exemptions - unrestrictedTaiga KobayashiTop 60 on current season's FedExCup points list through TOUR ChampionshipChris GotterupCollin MorikawaSungjae ImHideki MatsuyamaMichael KimKurt KitayamaSi Woo KimSam StevensRyan GerardXander SchauffeleBrian CampbellBud CauleyAldrich PotgieterWyndham ClarkMin Woo LeeMax GreysermanJoe HighsmithDavis RileyNico EchavarriaKevin YuPatrick RodgersTony FinauMatti SchmidEmiliano GrilloGary WoodlandNicolai HøjgaardByeong Hun AnKeith MitchellChristiaan BezuidenhoutMark HubbardKevin RoyAlex SmalleyEric ColeWilliam MouwMatt McCartyKarl VilipsRyo HisatsuneRasmus HøjgaardMac MeissnerSami ValimakiMichael ThorbjornsenBeau HosslerAdam ScottDavid LipskyMatt WallaceJoel DahmenTom KimPatrick FishburnAndrew PutnamMax McGreevyDanny WalkerGarrick HiggoTaylor MooreVince WhaleyBilly HorschelLee HodgesIsaiah SalindaAlex NorenRico HoeyAustin EckroatMore details on the Baycurrent Classic 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.