Who is playing in the Baycurrent Classic 2025? Full field and qualification explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Published Oct 04, 2025 12:47 GMT
champion Nico Echavarria at Zozo Championship 2024

The PGA Tour will head back to Japan for the Baycurrent Classic 2025, formerly the ZOZO Championship. The third event of the FedExCup Fall will be played at the Yokohama Country Club in Kanagawa, the new venue, from October 9-12. The event will see a stacked 78-player field compete for the $8 million prize purse.

For the unversed, the FedExCup Fall Series will see golfers compete to earn crucial points and secure their Tour status for next season after the FedEx Cup Playoffs end. The renamed tournament will see the Top 60 from last season’s FedEx Cup standings tee up alongside the top eight from the Japan Golf Tour money list. BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup champion Taiga Semikawa will also be among the headliners at the Yokohama event.

The 72-hole strokeplay event will feature nine sponsor exemptions including the likes of Max Homa, Peter Malnati, Sahith Theegala and Camilo Villegas. Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee and Davis Riley, are among the other popular names teeing up in Japan. Notably, World No.4 Xander Schauffele will be the highest-rated player at the tournament as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Russell Henley are sitting out.

It is pertinent to note that Nico Echavarria won the Baycurrent Classic, formerly ZOZO Championship, last year. The Colombian golfer finished with a one-stroke lead over Americans Max Greyserman and Justin Thomas to clinch the $1.53 million winner’s paycheck at the ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club in Chiba. The reigning champion will return next weekend to defend his title.

Baycurrent Classic 2025 field

Listed below is the complete field for the Baycurrent Classic 2025 based on the qualification criteria:

Winner of BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup

  • Taiga Semikawa

Winner of the 2025 ACN Championship

  • Takumi Kanaya

Sponsors exemptions - restricted

  • Max Homa
  • Peter Malnati
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Camilo Villegas

Current season's JGTO Membership

  • Ryo Ishikawa
  • Keita Nakajima
  • Naoto Nakanishi

Sponsor exemptions - unrestricted

  • Taiga Kobayashi

Top 60 on current season's FedExCup points list through TOUR Championship

  • Chris Gotterup
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Sungjae Im
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Michael Kim
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Sam Stevens
  • Ryan Gerard
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Brian Campbell
  • Bud Cauley
  • Aldrich Potgieter
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Max Greyserman
  • Joe Highsmith
  • Davis Riley
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Kevin Yu
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Tony Finau
  • Matti Schmid
  • Emiliano Grillo
  • Gary Woodland
  • Nicolai Højgaard
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Keith Mitchell
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Mark Hubbard
  • Kevin Roy
  • Alex Smalley
  • Eric Cole
  • William Mouw
  • Matt McCarty
  • Karl Vilips
  • Ryo Hisatsune
  • Rasmus Højgaard
  • Mac Meissner
  • Sami Valimaki
  • Michael Thorbjornsen
  • Beau Hossler
  • Adam Scott
  • David Lipsky
  • Matt Wallace
  • Joel Dahmen
  • Tom Kim
  • Patrick Fishburn
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Max McGreevy
  • Danny Walker
  • Garrick Higgo
  • Taylor Moore
  • Vince Whaley
  • Billy Horschel
  • Lee Hodges
  • Isaiah Salinda
  • Alex Noren
  • Rico Hoey
  • Austin Eckroat

More details on the Baycurrent Classic 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.

