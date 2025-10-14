Amanda Balionis ‘endorses’ a popular feeling test on latest IG story

Amanda Balionis is a CBS Sports reporter and an avid lover of dogs. She recently shared an interesting feeling test relating to puppies and beers and said that she endorses it.

Balionis shared an excerpt from a book posted by public figure Mosier Brenda on Instagram. The text focused on carrying out a test called “Two beers and a puppy” to know how one truly feels about someone else.

“In order to find out how you actually feel about someone, ask yourself, ‘would I have two beers with this person?’ and: ‘would I allow this person to look after my puppy over the weekend?” the text read.

According to this test, people who are “no and no” to both questions are to be avoided at all costs. Meanwhile, people who are “yes and no” should be “cautiously trusted” and those who are “no and yes” are “no fun,” but can make the world a better place.

Amanda Balionis shared this theory on her Instagram story and wrote in the caption:

“I endorse this theory. 🍻+ 🐶ppl only.”

In her next post, the golf reporter shared that she was embarking on the seventh edition of her annual mother-daughter trip. She posted a picture of herself and her mother sitting in the business class section of a Turkish Airlines airplane, smiling, and clinking their glasses together.

The caption read:

“Let year SEVEN of the annual mother/daughter trip commence!”

Balionis asked her followers to guess her destination between Dubai, Istanbul, Budapest, and Sri Lanka. She later revealed that she was headed to Istanbul for the heartwarming yearly tradition.

Amanda Balionis styles sheer shirt, white top, and denim at La Jolla Art & Wine Festival

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis enjoyed some downtime and made a stylish appearance at the 17th annual La Jolla Art & Wine Festival. She posted a mirror selfie on Instagram showing her outfit for the day.

The sports journalist wore a white top paired with wide-leg blue denim pants and layered a black semi-sheer shirt over it. A white wide-brimmed hat and a scarf tied at the waist finished the look.

Before the outfit post, Balionis introduced her followers to an adorable rescue dog she met at the festival. She shared a picture of the dog with the caption:

“Everyone meet Angela! She’s hanging out at @lajollaartandwinefestival through @bornagainanimalrescue 😍 A local groomer donated his services to bring out her inner cheetah 😂 She seemed very interested in other dogs and very chill!”

Amanda Balionis later shared a hilarious video of puppies riding around in mini cars and buses. They were also shaded by tiny umbrellas as they moved around the festival grounds. She captioned the post:

“La Jolla is wild 😂”

The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival raises money for local public schools. It features art displays, live music, and other community events.

