Amanda Balionis shares what fills her heart as a ‘Pittsburg girl’

Amanda Balionis gained a lot of attention when she transitioned from the PGA Tour to the NFL. She was recently on coverage duty for the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. This was an extra special game for her, and she even shared an Instagram post about it.The CBS reporter took to Instagram to share some photos from her experience at the M&amp;T Bank Stadium, where the game took place. In her caption, Balionis explained how she is from Pittsburgh and that a rivalry game between any AFC North team is always a great feeling to cover for her. She also discussed how the Ravens picked up this huge win to rebound from their Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills.The caption of the post read,&quot;As a Pittsburgh girl, almost nothing fills my soul up more than getting to call an AFC North rivalry game. Both teams came into week 2 mad, but it was Baltimore who executed the game plan on both sides of the ball. The defense was stout, the offense caught fire in the 2nd half, and that Bills loss from week 1 is all of a sudden a little easier to swallow.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from that, Amanda Balionis was also a part of a special interview with one of the Ravens' biggest stars, QB Lamar Jackson. The 28-year-old dominated the game and helped his team win by a score of 41-17. Jackson also managed to score three touchdowns in the second half of the game.Amanda Balionis offers an update on her pinched nerveGOLF: JUL 06 PGA John Deere Classic - Source: GettyAmanda Balionis' last few weeks have not been completely perfect. She recently provided an update to her fans on her medical health, specifically the pinched nerve in her neck at the C4/C5 level. This pinched nerve has caused her a great deal of pain, which has also spread to her shoulder. As a follow-up, Balionis thanked fans in an Instagram story on September 11.The CBS Reporter appreciated the fans on her Instagram Story who messaged her with ideas on how to relieve pinched nerve agony. Balionis' story read:“Thank you to everyone who DM’d me with your stories and tips for pinched nerve pain. And those who shared your personal stories of loss and grief. I love this community, and I love how open you all are with your own stories and struggles. It’s a needed reminder right now that there is so much good out there.”Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram story (via @balionis)According to the report released by CBS, Amanda Balionis will now be part of the coverage team in the upcoming game between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans on September 21.